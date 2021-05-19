MEMORIAL DAY: AAA expects DC resident summer travel surge | Lifeguards ready in OC | 'Safe Sun Week' | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
Triple-A East Glance

The Associated Press

May 19, 2021, 11:59 PM

All Times EDT
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 8 4 .667
Omaha (Kansas City) 8 5 .615 ½
Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 7 5 .583 1
Columbus (Cleveland) 7 6 .538
St. Paul (Minnesota) 5 8 .385
Louisville (Cincinnati) 4 9 .308
Toledo (Detroit) 4 9 .308
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 11 3 .786
Buffalo (Toronto) 10 4 .714 1
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 9 5 .643 2
Worcester (Boston) 8 6 .571 3
Rochester (Washington) 2 12 .143 9
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 2 12 .143 9
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Jacksonville (Miami) 10 4 .714
Durham (Tampa Bay) 9 5 .643 1
Gwinnett (Atlanta) 9 5 .643 1
Nashville (Milwaukee) 8 5 .615
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 6 8 .429 4
Memphis (St. Louis) 5 9 .357 5
Norfolk (Baltimore) 3 11 .214 7

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Worcester 9, Buffalo 4

Columbus 6, Toledo 1

Lehigh Valley 7, Syracuse 3

Jacksonville 4, Norfolk 0

Durham 7, Charlotte 2

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 11, Rochester 6

Nashville 9, Gwinnett 8

Indianapolis 7, St. Paul 3

Louisville 4, Memphis 2

Omaha at Iowa, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 3, Rochester 2

Iowa 5, Omaha 4

Memphis 6, Louisville 5

Buffalo 4, Worcester 1

Toledo 8, Columbus 2

Lehigh Valley 16, Syracuse 1

Jacksonville 5, Norfolk 2

Durham 5, Charlotte 4

Nashville 5, Gwinnett 4

Indianapolis 2, St. Paul 2, susp. 8th inning

Thursday’s Games

Buffalo at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.

Columbus at Toledo, 6:35 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.

Omaha at Iowa, 7:38 p.m.

Louisville at Memphis, 7:45 p.m.

Indianapolis at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Buffalo at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Columbus at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.

Indianapolis at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Omaha at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.

Louisville at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.

