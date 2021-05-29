CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Maryland winding down most mass vaccination clinics | Vaccines for Prince George's students at high schools | How does Metro recover? | Region's vaccine progress
Toye’s late goal carries Montreal past Fire 1-0

The Associated Press

May 29, 2021, 3:45 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Mason Toye’s header off a center that found the far left corner of the net was enough to carry Montreal past the Chicago Fire 1-0 on Saturday.

After missing seven games due to injury, Toye entered the contest for Montreal (3-3-2) in the second half and proceeded to record his third goal in the three games he’s played this season.

Toye went untouched between Chicago’s two center backs and placed a pass from Zorhan Bassong past diving keeper Bobby Shuttleworth towards the far post at the 87th minute.

After six minutes of added time, the Fire (1-5-1) thought they’d leveled it when Wyatt Omsberg headed it in before the goal was overturned due to offside after a video review.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

