MEMORIAL DAY: Most COVID-19 restrictions in DC region now gone | Memorial Day travel underway | Arlington National Cemetery ready for weekend | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
Home » Sports » Thompson's walk sends Oklahoma…

Thompson’s walk sends Oklahoma St. past Texas 5-4

The Associated Press

May 29, 2021, 5:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jake Thompson drew a bases loaded walk in the top of the ninth and No. 4-seed Oklahoma State beat top-seeded Texas 5-4 on Saturday to secure a trip to the Big 12 Tournament championship game.

The Cowboys (35-16-1) will face the winner between second-seeded TCU and No. 7-seed Kansas State in Sunday’s finale. Oklahoma State has won all three of its games in the tournament and currently are on a five game winning streak.

Thompson broke a 2-2 with a single to right field with runners at second and third base in the top of the fifth. Texas (42-15) tied it at 4 in its half of the fifth when Dylan Campbell scored on a throwing error and Mike Antico scored on a fielder’s choice.

Oklahoma State now has advanced to the tourney final five times under coach Josh Holliday including; 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2019.

The Cowboys won Big 12 championship titles in 2004, 2017 and 2019.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

USPS sends first RIF notices to non-union employees, seeks to raise mail prices above inflation

Biden proposes federal pay raise in 2022 budget

OPM reshuffles senior leaders, elevates diversity and inclusion office

Pentagon now plans to continue court fight over JEDI Cloud contract

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up