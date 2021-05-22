Tasca beats rain to take top NHRA Funny Car spot at Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas (AP) — Funny Car points leader Bob Tasca III powered to the top spot right before the rain…

BAYTOWN, Texas (AP) — Funny Car points leader Bob Tasca III powered to the top spot right before the rain came, taking the No. 1 qualifying position Saturday in the Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals at Houston Raceway Park.

Tasca had a 3.908-second run at 331.53 mph in a Ford Mustang, making one of the final runs during the second qualifying session before rain wiped out the rest of qualifying.

“We knew we were going to have an advantage going into that last session because we saw the radar,” Tasca said. “To get an opportunity to put this car on the pole, it’s always better starting No. 1 than No. 16. We lost our mojo a little bit in Charlotte, but it’s great to come out here, run 331 (mph) and qualify No. 1, and we’ll see what we can do Sunday.”

Steve Torrence took the top spot in Top Fuel and Dallas Glenn was the fastest in Pro Stock at the fifth event of the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season.

Points leader Torrence had a 3.727 at 326.48. Coming off his first career win in just his fourth career start, rookie Glenn ran a 6.549 at 210.01 in a Chevrolet Camaro.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.