Scolaro’s bases-loaded strikeout seals Florida State’s win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jonah Scolaro struck out Anthony Vilar in the ninth to strand the bases loaded and No. 5 seed Florida State completed a season sweep of Miami with a 6-3 victory on Friday in the ACC Tournament.

Florida State (30-22) and Miami (32-19) both await the NCAA Tournament selections on Monday.

Tyler Martin connected on Florida State’s third straight single to start the fifth, scoring Jackson Greene, and Matheu Nelson added a sacrifice fly for a 5-2 lead. Logan Lacey added an insurance run in the ninth with his seventh homer of the season.

Parker Messick (7-2) allowed just two runs in five innings, striking out seven for Florida State. Jack Anderson loaded the bases with one out in the ninth, and allowed a run on a sacrifice fly before being replaced by Scolaro.

Jake Garland (6-3) gave up five runs in four innings for Miami. Raymond Gil homered in the fourth to get within 3-2.

The game was halted in the middle of the sixth, with Florida State leading 5-2, due to rain.

