Russian swimmer Kolesnikov lowers 50 back world record again

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — For the second consecutive day, Russian swimmer Kliment Kolesnikov improved his own world record in the 50-meter backstroke.

The 20-year-old Kolesnikov clocked 23.80 seconds to win the gold medal at the European Championships on Tuesday.

That was 0.13 faster than his previous record set in the semifinals a day earlier, when he became the first man to break the 24-seconds mark. He first set the record of 24.00 at the last Euros in Glasgow three years ago.

The 50 back is not an Olympic event.

