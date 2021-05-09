PGA Tour Wells Fargo Championship Scores

|Sunday
|At Quail Hollow Club
|Charlotte, N.C.
|Purse: $8.1 million
|Yardage: 7,521; Par: 71
|Final Round
|2,989 FedExCup Points Available
|Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses
Rory McIlroy (500), $1,458,000 72-66-68-68_274
Abraham Ancer (300), $882,900 69-70-70-66_275
Viktor Hovland (163), $477,900 69-72-68-67_276
Keith Mitchell (163), $477,900 67-71-66-72_276
Gary Woodland (110), $332,100 67-69-70-71_277
Luke List (92), $273,375 67-72-68-72_279
Patrick Reed (92), $273,375 71-69-69-70_279
Matt Wallace (92), $273,375 69-67-73-70_279
Bryson DeChambeau (78), $228,825 70-74-68-68_280
Aaron Wise (78), $228,825 72-71-68-69_280
Satoshi Kodaira (65), $188,325 68-72-68-73_281
Ben Martin (65), $188,325 69-71-72-69_281
Scott Piercy (65), $188,325 70-68-73-70_281
Tommy Fleetwood (54), $143,775 67-75-70-70_282
Emiliano Grillo (54), $143,775 74-66-72-70_282
Xander Schauffele (54), $143,775 72-71-68-71_282
Charl Schwartzel (54), $143,775 71-71-70-70_282
Keegan Bradley (42), $96,390 66-75-71-71_283
Joel Dahmen (42), $96,390 68-72-71-72_283
Brian Harman (42), $96,390 68-72-73-70_283
Russell Knox (42), $96,390 70-71-70-72_283
Joaquin Niemann (42), $96,390 71-71-70-71_283
C.T. Pan (42), $96,390 74-69-72-68_283
J.J. Spaun (42), $96,390 69-75-69-70_283
Bubba Watson (42), $96,390 70-69-71-73_283
Cameron Davis (27), $53,276 70-71-69-74_284
Talor Gooch (27), $53,276 70-71-71-72_284
Lanto Griffin (27), $53,276 75-68-69-72_284
Brandon Hagy (27), $53,276 73-69-70-72_284
Pat Perez (27), $53,276 69-72-72-71_284
J.T. Poston (27), $53,276 72-70-71-71_284
Kevin Streelman (27), $53,276 69-72-71-72_284
Nick Taylor (27), $53,276 74-67-74-69_284
Justin Thomas (27), $53,276 69-73-71-71_284
Vincent Whaley (27), $53,276 72-68-71-73_284
Kyle Stanley (27), $53,276 67-74-68-75_284
Stewart Cink (17), $36,045 71-69-75-70_285
Matt Jones (17), $36,045 69-71-73-72_285
Sean O’Hair (17), $36,045 70-73-72-70_285
Patrick Rodgers (17), $36,045 68-68-79-70_285
Brian Stuard (17), $36,045 68-73-76-68_285
Richy Werenski (17), $36,045 70-73-67-75_285
Wyndham Clark (10), $25,070 71-72-73-70_286
Corey Conners (10), $25,070 69-72-73-72_286
Jason Dufner (10), $25,070 71-71-67-77_286
Harris English (10), $25,070 72-69-71-74_286
Peter Malnati (10), $25,070 67-74-72-73_286
Andrew Putnam (10), $25,070 70-72-74-70_286
Scott Stallings (10), $25,070 69-69-70-78_286
Jhonattan Vegas (10), $25,070 70-71-73-72_286
Kramer Hickok (8), $19,899 68-69-76-74_287
Zach Johnson (8), $19,899 69-75-72-71_287
Hank Lebioda (8), $19,899 72-71-77-67_287
Hunter Mahan (6), $18,954 68-75-69-76_288
Ryan Moore (6), $18,954 69-72-73-74_288
Seamus Power (6), $18,954 71-72-75-70_288
Sepp Straka (6), $18,954 69-74-70-75_288
Michael Gligic (5), $18,063 77-67-73-72_289
Patton Kizzire (5), $18,063 69-72-71-77_289
Kyoung-Hoon Lee (5), $18,063 66-77-70-76_289
Matthew NeSmith (5), $18,063 75-68-74-72_289
Roger Sloan (5), $18,063 76-64-72-77_289
Johnson Wagner (5), $18,063 73-68-72-76_289
Tim Wilkinson (5), $18,063 74-68-78-69_289
Jonas Blixt (4), $17,172 71-73-70-76_290
Shane Lowry (4), $17,172 71-73-75-71_290
Carlos Ortiz (4), $17,172 70-68-73-79_290
Bo Van Pelt (4), $17,172 72-72-73-73_290
Phil Mickelson (3), $16,767 64-75-76-76_291
K.J. Choi (3), $16,524 70-74-73-75_292
Brendan Steele (3), $16,524 72-72-70-78_292
Russell Henley (3), $16,038 74-70-74-75_293
Ted Potter, Jr. (3), $16,038 71-71-76-75_293
Kevin Tway (3), $16,038 73-71-76-73_293
Jimmy Walker (3), $16,038 72-72-76-73_293
D.J. Trahan (2), $15,633 74-70-77-75_296
Beau Hossler (2), $15,471 73-71-75-79_298
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.