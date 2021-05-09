CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. lifts indoor mask mandate | Montgomery Co. video competition | Md. mask guidelines updated | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
PGA Tour Wells Fargo Championship Scores

The Associated Press

May 9, 2021, 6:40 PM

Sunday
At Quail Hollow Club
Charlotte, N.C.
Purse: $8.1 million
Yardage: 7,521; Par: 71
Final Round
2,989 FedExCup Points Available
Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses

Rory McIlroy (500), $1,458,000 72-66-68-68_274

Abraham Ancer (300), $882,900 69-70-70-66_275

Viktor Hovland (163), $477,900 69-72-68-67_276

Keith Mitchell (163), $477,900 67-71-66-72_276

Gary Woodland (110), $332,100 67-69-70-71_277

Luke List (92), $273,375 67-72-68-72_279

Patrick Reed (92), $273,375 71-69-69-70_279

Matt Wallace (92), $273,375 69-67-73-70_279

Bryson DeChambeau (78), $228,825 70-74-68-68_280

Aaron Wise (78), $228,825 72-71-68-69_280

Satoshi Kodaira (65), $188,325 68-72-68-73_281

Ben Martin (65), $188,325 69-71-72-69_281

Scott Piercy (65), $188,325 70-68-73-70_281

Tommy Fleetwood (54), $143,775 67-75-70-70_282

Emiliano Grillo (54), $143,775 74-66-72-70_282

Xander Schauffele (54), $143,775 72-71-68-71_282

Charl Schwartzel (54), $143,775 71-71-70-70_282

Keegan Bradley (42), $96,390 66-75-71-71_283

Joel Dahmen (42), $96,390 68-72-71-72_283

Brian Harman (42), $96,390 68-72-73-70_283

Russell Knox (42), $96,390 70-71-70-72_283

Joaquin Niemann (42), $96,390 71-71-70-71_283

C.T. Pan (42), $96,390 74-69-72-68_283

J.J. Spaun (42), $96,390 69-75-69-70_283

Bubba Watson (42), $96,390 70-69-71-73_283

Cameron Davis (27), $53,276 70-71-69-74_284

Talor Gooch (27), $53,276 70-71-71-72_284

Lanto Griffin (27), $53,276 75-68-69-72_284

Brandon Hagy (27), $53,276 73-69-70-72_284

Pat Perez (27), $53,276 69-72-72-71_284

J.T. Poston (27), $53,276 72-70-71-71_284

Kevin Streelman (27), $53,276 69-72-71-72_284

Nick Taylor (27), $53,276 74-67-74-69_284

Justin Thomas (27), $53,276 69-73-71-71_284

Vincent Whaley (27), $53,276 72-68-71-73_284

Kyle Stanley (27), $53,276 67-74-68-75_284

Stewart Cink (17), $36,045 71-69-75-70_285

Matt Jones (17), $36,045 69-71-73-72_285

Sean O’Hair (17), $36,045 70-73-72-70_285

Patrick Rodgers (17), $36,045 68-68-79-70_285

Brian Stuard (17), $36,045 68-73-76-68_285

Richy Werenski (17), $36,045 70-73-67-75_285

Wyndham Clark (10), $25,070 71-72-73-70_286

Corey Conners (10), $25,070 69-72-73-72_286

Jason Dufner (10), $25,070 71-71-67-77_286

Harris English (10), $25,070 72-69-71-74_286

Peter Malnati (10), $25,070 67-74-72-73_286

Andrew Putnam (10), $25,070 70-72-74-70_286

Scott Stallings (10), $25,070 69-69-70-78_286

Jhonattan Vegas (10), $25,070 70-71-73-72_286

Kramer Hickok (8), $19,899 68-69-76-74_287

Zach Johnson (8), $19,899 69-75-72-71_287

Hank Lebioda (8), $19,899 72-71-77-67_287

Hunter Mahan (6), $18,954 68-75-69-76_288

Ryan Moore (6), $18,954 69-72-73-74_288

Seamus Power (6), $18,954 71-72-75-70_288

Sepp Straka (6), $18,954 69-74-70-75_288

Michael Gligic (5), $18,063 77-67-73-72_289

Patton Kizzire (5), $18,063 69-72-71-77_289

Kyoung-Hoon Lee (5), $18,063 66-77-70-76_289

Matthew NeSmith (5), $18,063 75-68-74-72_289

Roger Sloan (5), $18,063 76-64-72-77_289

Johnson Wagner (5), $18,063 73-68-72-76_289

Tim Wilkinson (5), $18,063 74-68-78-69_289

Jonas Blixt (4), $17,172 71-73-70-76_290

Shane Lowry (4), $17,172 71-73-75-71_290

Carlos Ortiz (4), $17,172 70-68-73-79_290

Bo Van Pelt (4), $17,172 72-72-73-73_290

Phil Mickelson (3), $16,767 64-75-76-76_291

K.J. Choi (3), $16,524 70-74-73-75_292

Brendan Steele (3), $16,524 72-72-70-78_292

Russell Henley (3), $16,038 74-70-74-75_293

Ted Potter, Jr. (3), $16,038 71-71-76-75_293

Kevin Tway (3), $16,038 73-71-76-73_293

Jimmy Walker (3), $16,038 72-72-76-73_293

D.J. Trahan (2), $15,633 74-70-77-75_296

Beau Hossler (2), $15,471 73-71-75-79_298

