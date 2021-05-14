PGA Championship, Yardage and Par

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Yardage and par on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, site of the 103rd th…

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Yardage and par on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, site of the 103rd th PGA Championship to be played May 20-23:

Hole Par Yd 1 4 396 2 5 557 3 4 390 4 4 484 5 3 207 6 4 480 7 5 579 8 3 197 9 4 514 10 4 447 11 5 593 12 4 484 13 4 497 14 3 238 15 4 466 16 5 581 17 3 223 18 4 505 Out 36 3804 In 36 4034 Total 72 7838

