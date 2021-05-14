CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. eases restrictions | DC extends eviction ban | FCPS opens vaccine registration | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
PGA Championship, Yardage and Par

The Associated Press

May 14, 2021, 11:16 AM

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Yardage and par on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, site of the 103rd th PGA Championship to be played May 20-23:

Hole Par Yd
1 4 396
2 5 557
3 4 390
4 4 484
5 3 207
6 4 480
7 5 579
8 3 197
9 4 514
10 4 447
11 5 593
12 4 484
13 4 497
14 3 238
15 4 466
16 5 581
17 3 223
18 4 505
Out 36 3804
In 36 4034
Total 72 7838

