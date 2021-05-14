PGA Championship, Yardage and Par

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Yardage and par on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, site of the 103rd th PGA Championship to be played May 20-23:
|Hole
|Par
|Yd
|1
|4
|396
|2
|5
|557
|3
|4
|390
|4
|4
|484
|5
|3
|207
|6
|4
|480
|7
|5
|579
|8
|3
|197
|9
|4
|514
|10
|4
|447
|11
|5
|593
|12
|4
|484
|13
|4
|497
|14
|3
|238
|15
|4
|466
|16
|5
|581
|17
|3
|223
|18
|4
|505
|Out
|36
|3804
|In
|36
|4034
|Total
|72
|7838
