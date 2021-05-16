NGK NTK NHRA Four-Wide Nationals Final Results

Sunday At zMax Dragway Concord, N.C. Final finish order Top Fuel 1. Steve Torrence; 2. Brittany Force; 3. Antron Brown;…

Sunday At zMax Dragway Concord, N.C. Final finish order Top Fuel

1. Steve Torrence; 2. Brittany Force; 3. Antron Brown; 4. Josh Hart; 5. Doug Foley; 6. Doug Kalitta; 7. Krista Baldwin; 8. Clay Millican; 9. Billy Torrence; 10. Mike Salinas; 11. Shawn Langdon; 12. Joe Morrison; 13. Justin Ashley; 14. Arthur Allen; 15. Kyle Wurtzel; 16. Leah Pruett.

Funny Car

1. John Force; 2. J.R. Todd; 3. Cruz Pedregon; 4. Alexis DeJoria; 5. Mike McIntire; 6. Matt Hagan; 7. Bob Tasca III; 8. Terry Haddock; 9. Ron Capps; 10. Dave Richards; 11. Jim Campbell; 12. Robert Hight; 13. Cory Lee; 14. Tim Wilkerson; 15. Blake Alexander; 16. Dale Creasy Jr..

Pro Stock

1. Dallas Glenn; 2. Mason McGaha; 3. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 4. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 5. Greg Anderson; 6. Aaron Strong; 7. Aaron Stanfield; 8. Chris McGaha; 9. Kyle Koretsky; 10. Erica Enders; 11. Deric Kramer; 12. Matt Hartford; 13. Val Smeland; 14. Kenny Delco; 15. Fernando Cuadra; 16. Cristian Cuadra.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Steve Johnson; 2. Matt Smith; 3. Karen Stoffer; 4. Joey Gladstone; 5. Hector Arana Jr; 6. Eddie Krawiec; 7. Jim Underdahl; 8. Andrew Hines; 9. Angelle Sampey; 10. Cory Reed; 11. Chip Ellis; 12. Scotty Pollacheck; 13. Ryan Oehler; 14. Jerry Savoie; 15. Kelly Clontz; 16. Angie Smith.

Final Results Top Fuel

Steve Torrence, 3.716 seconds, 329.10 mph def. Brittany Force, 3.723 seconds, 333.16 mph and Antron Brown, 3.738 seconds, 327.03 mph and Josh Hart, 3.782 seconds, 325.61 mph;

Funny Car

John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.916, 328.78 def. J.R. Todd, Toyota Camry, 3.944, 327.82 and Cruz Pedregon, Dodge Charger, 3.934, 326.87 and Alexis DeJoria, Camry, 4.057, 309.49;

Pro Stock

Dallas Glenn, Chevy Camaro, 6.540, 210.80 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.558, 209.23 and Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.545, 210.80 and Fernando Cuadra Jr., Ford Mustang, foul;

Pro Stock Motorcycle

Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.729, 198.03 def. Matt Smith, EBR, 6.744, 202.48 and Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.771, 198.64 and Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.773, 198.90;

Top Alcohol Dragster

Rachel Meyer, 5.141, 272.78 def. Karen Stalba, 5.199, 281.66 and Matthew Cummings, 5.177, 275.39 and Julie Nataas, 5.223, 273.27;

Top Alcohol Funny Car

Sean Bellemeur, Chevy Camaro, 5.446, 267.06 def. Doug Gordon, Camaro, 5.460, 270.05 and Kris Hool, Camaro, 5.529, 266.58 and DJ Cox Jr., Camaro, 5.515, 268.49;

Competition Eliminator

David Barton, Chevy Camaro, 9.425, 100.39 def. Joel Warren, Pontiac G5, Foul – Red Light.

Super Stock

Peter D’Agnolo, chevy Camaro, 9.909, 109.95 def. Steve Comella, Dodge Dart, Foul – Red Light.

Stock Eliminator

Marion Stephenson, Chevy Camaro, 10.309, 123.24 def. Morgan Wilson, Chevy Nova, 11.010, 114.41.

Super Comp

Billy Upton, Dragster, 8.906, 175.27 def. Lauren Freer, Dragster, Foul – Red Light.

Super Gas

Jim Perry, Chevy S-10, 9.968, 166.58 def. Jeff Jensen, Chevy Corvette, 9.967, 166.85.

Top Sportsman presented by Vortech Superchargers

Ronnie Proctor, Ford Mustang, 6.625, 210.73 def. Lester Johnson, Chevy Corvette, Broke – No Show.

Top Fuel Harley

Jay Turner, JTR, 6.275, 222.73 def. Randal Andras, JTR, 6.400, 223.50.

Pro Modified

Steve Jackson, Chevy Camaro, 5.685, 253.75 def. Brandon Snider, Camaro, 5.717, 250.97 and Jeffery Barker, Toyota Camry, 9.984, 88.44 and Mike Castellana, Camaro, broke;

Final round-by-round results Top Fuel Round One

Doug Kalitta, 3.726, 326.08 and Josh Hart, 3.744, 327.66 def. Billy Torrence, 3.751, 328.62 and Kyle Wurtzel, 3.898, 312.06; Antron Brown, 3.804, 315.56 and Krista Baldwin, 3.855, 319.52 def. Shawn Langdon, 3.947, 245.67 and Leah Pruett, 4.310, 193.32; Brittany Force, 3.719, 333.49 and Clay Millican, 3.755, 321.81 def. Joe Morrison, 8.353, 92.06 and Justin Ashley, 3.734, 321.73; Steve Torrence, 3.707, 326.71 and Doug Foley, 3.791, 322.96 def. Mike Salinas, 3.781, 324.67 and Arthur Allen, 3.892, 297.61;

Semifinals

Force, 3.735, 328.38 and Hart, 3.810, 308.99 def. Kalitta, 4.468, 179.83 and Millican, broke; Brown, 3.743, 327.11 and S. Torrence, 3.786, 324.59 def. Foley, 3.778, 319.45 and Baldwin, 4.220, 228.38;

Final

S. Torrence, 3.716, 329.10 def. Force, 3.723, 333.16, Brown, 3.738, 327.03 and Hart, 3.782, 325.61.

Funny Car Round One

Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Camry, 3.903, 325.45 and Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.955, 329.50 def. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 4.351, 271.13 and Blake Alexander, Mustang, 9.579, 71.56; John Force, Camaro, 3.926, 329.10 and Mike McIntire, Camry, 4.018, 317.19 def. Dave Richards, Mustang, 4.146, 261.78 and Dale Creasy Jr., Dodge Charger, 12.453, 44.17; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.936, 325.06 and Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.032, 323.74 def. Ron Capps, Charger, 3.991, 273.88 and Cory Lee, Mustang, 4.392, 251.58; J.R. Todd, Camry, 3.952, 325.53 and Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.095, 305.63 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, 4.194, 303.16 and Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.397, 220.37;

Semifinals

DeJoria, 3.929, 320.13 and Pedregon, 3.971, 319.52 def. Hagan, 4.036, 307.51 and Tasca III, 4.559, 189.84; Force, 3.897, 330.31 and Todd, 3.977, 321.73 def. McIntire, 4.027, 316.52 and Haddock, broke;

Final

Force, 3.916, 328.78 def. Todd, 3.944, 327.82, Pedregon, 3.934, 326.87 and DeJoria, 4.057, 309.49.

Pro Stock Round One

Chris McGaha, Chevy Camaro, 6.568, 210.37 and Fernando Cuadra Jr., Ford Mustang, 6.583, 209.79 def. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.534, 209.56 and Val Smeland, Camaro, 6.583, 210.05; Aaron Strong, Camaro, 6.536, 210.24 and Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.568, 210.24 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.555, 211.00 and Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.598, 210.44; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.535, 210.64 and Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.544, 210.64 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.578, 210.11 and Fernando Cuadra, Mustang, 6.607, 210.11; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.534, 210.05 and Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.543, 210.24 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.561, 210.37 and Cristian Cuadra, Mustang, 6.614, 209.79;

Semifinals

Glenn, 6.547, 209.52 and M. McGaha, 6.568, 210.54 def. Strong, 6.554, 210.21 and Stanfield, 6.552, 210.01; Coughlin Jr., 6.549, 210.70 and Cuadra Jr., 6.575, 210.73 def. Anderson, 6.538, 210.28 and C. McGaha, 6.575, 210.60;

Final

Glenn, 6.540, 210.80 def. M. McGaha, 6.558, 209.23, Coughlin Jr., 6.545, 210.80 and Cuadra Jr., foul.

Pro Stock Motorcycle Round One

Hector Arana Jr, EBR, 6.771, 203.06 and Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.765, 200.29 def. Angelle Sampey, Suzuki, 6.766, 202.03 and Ryan Oehler, EBR, 6.836, 199.20; Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.756, 197.88 and Jim Underdahl, Suzuki, 6.899, 195.76 def. Scotty Pollacheck, EBR, 7.035, 166.13 and Angie Smith, EBR, 9.845, 85.76; Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.783, 198.23 and Andrew Hines, Buell, 6.777, 200.71 def. Chip Ellis, EBR, 6.841, 197.94 and Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.873, 195.34; Eddie Krawiec, Buell, 6.774, 202.45 and Matt Smith, EBR, 6.781, 201.25 def. Cory Reed, Suzuki, 6.838, 197.10 and Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.847, 196.85;

Semifinals

M. Smith, 6.760, 202.00 and Johnson, 6.767, 197.80 def. Krawiec, 6.860, 200.92 and Hines, 7.025, 200.38; Stoffer, 6.791, 197.68 and Gladstone, 6.791, 198.61 def. Arana Jr, 6.853, 200.80 and Underdahl, 6.932, 195.17;

Final

Johnson, 6.729, 198.03 def. M. Smith, 6.744, 202.48, Stoffer, 6.771, 198.64 and Gladstone, 6.773, 198.90.

Point standings (top 10) Top Fuel

1. Steve Torrence, 408; 2. Antron Brown, 332; 3. Brittany Force, 274; 4. Shawn Langdon, 248; 5. Josh Hart, 245; 6. Billy Torrence, 215; 7. Doug Kalitta, 197; 8. Justin Ashley, 194; 9. Leah Pruett, 176; 10. Clay Millican, 164.

Funny Car

1. Bob Tasca III, 360; 2. J.R. Todd, 343; 3. John Force, 329; 4. Matt Hagan, 259; 5. Ron Capps, 235; 6. Alexis DeJoria, 228; 7. Tim Wilkerson, 218; 8. Cruz Pedregon, 216; 9. Robert Hight, 215; 10. Blake Alexander, 150.

Pro Stock

1. Greg Anderson, 377; 2. Erica Enders, 271; 3. Mason McGaha, 270; 4. Deric Kramer, 262; 5. Aaron Stanfield, 246; 6. Troy Coughlin Jr., 234; 7. Dallas Glenn, 228; 8. Kyle Koretsky, 203; 9. Matt Hartford, 185; 10. Chris McGaha, 177.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Matt Smith, 377; 2. Scotty Pollacheck, 316; 3. Steve Johnson, 303; 4. Ryan Oehler, 293; 5. Angelle Sampey, 230; 6. Karen Stoffer, 194; 7. Cory Reed, 187; 8. (tie) Joey Gladstone, 180; Angie Smith, 180; 10. (tie) Kelly Clontz, 127. Eddie Krawiec, 127.

