NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck North Carolina Education Lottery 200 Results

Friday At Charlotte Motor Speedway Concord, N.C. Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (4) John H. Nemechek,…

Friday

At Charlotte Motor Speedway

Concord, N.C.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (4) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 134 laps, 49 points.

2. (9) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 134, 39.

3. (5) Ben Rhodes, Toyota, 134, 36.

4. (11) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 134, 36.

5. (1) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 134, 41.

6. (23) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 134, 31.

7. (31) Ty Majeski, Toyota, 134, 38.

8. (15) Derek Kraus, Toyota, 134, 40.

9. (3) Austin Hill, Toyota, 134, 44.

10. (6) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 134, 43.

11. (22) Christian Eckes, Toyota, 134, 26.

12. (16) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 134, 31.

13. (12) Hailie Deegan, Ford, 133, 25.

14. (8) Grant Enfinger, Chevrolet, 133, 25.

15. (20) Jack Wood, Chevrolet, 133, 22.

16. (7) Tyler Ankrum, Chevrolet, 133, 26.

17. (13) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 133, 20.

18. (18) Timmy Hill, Chevrolet, 133, 19.

19. (19) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 133, 18.

20. (17) Drew Dollar, Toyota, 133, 17.

21. (36) Dawson Cram, Chevrolet, 133, 16.

22. (25) Tanner Gray, Ford, 133, 15.

23. (21) Kris Wright, Chevrolet, 132, 14.

24. (32) Danny Bohn, Toyota, 131, 13.

25. (27) Cory Roper, Ford, 129, 12.

26. (35) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 128, 11.

27. (30) Cj McLaughlin, Toyota, 127, 10.

28. (34) Akinori Ogata, Chevrolet, 125, 9.

29. (33) Keith McGee, Chevrolet, 123, 8.

30. (10) Matt Crafton, Toyota, engine, 114, 15.

31. (14) Johnny Sauter, Toyota, accident, 111, 6.

32. (38) Trey Hutchens III, Chevrolet, accident, 108, 5.

33. (37) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Ford, suspension, 71, 4.

34. (26) Chase Purdy, Chevrolet, garage, 59, 3.

35. (2) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, accident, 55, 12.

36. (28) Bret Holmes, Chevrolet, accident, 49, 1.

37. (24) Tate Fogleman, Chevrolet, reargear, 38, 1.

38. (29) Timothy Peters, Chevrolet, garage, 13, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 114.335 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 45 minutes, 29 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.419 seconds.

Caution Flags: 5 for 31 laps.

Lead Changes: 12 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: T.Gilliland 0; S.Creed 1-33; T.Gilliland 34-38; J.Nemechek 39-56; Z.Smith 57-63; C.Hocevar 64-68; S.Friesen 69; J.Nemechek 70-101; C.Eckes 102-104; T.Ankrum 105-106; Z.Smith 107-112; R.Truex 113; J.Nemechek 114-134

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Nemechek, 3 times for 71 laps; S.Creed, 1 time for 33 laps; Z.Smith, 2 times for 13 laps; C.Hocevar, 1 time for 5 laps; T.Gilliland, 1 time for 5 laps; C.Eckes, 1 time for 3 laps; T.Ankrum, 1 time for 2 laps; S.Friesen, 1 time for 1 lap; R.Truex, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: J.Nemechek, 3; B.Rhodes, 2; S.Creed, 1; T.Gilliland, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. J.Nemechek, 445; 2. B.Rhodes, 401; 3. A.Hill, 347; 4. S.Creed, 339; 5. T.Gilliland, 329; 6. Z.Smith, 302; 7. M.Crafton, 300; 8. S.Friesen, 293; 9. G.Enfinger, 291; 10. C.Hocevar, 264; 11. J.Sauter, 221; 12. A.Self, 219; 13. C.Smith, 211; 14. T.Ankrum, 204; 15. H.Deegan, 179; 16. R.Truex, 177.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

