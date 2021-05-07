CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Shot and a Beer | Metro to expand bus service | When Va. will lift restrictions | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Mutua Madrid Open Results

Mutua Madrid Open Results

The Associated Press

May 7, 2021, 8:56 AM

Friday

At Caja Magica

Madrid

Purse: €2,614,465

Surface: Red clay

MADRID (AP) _ Results Friday from Mutua Madrid Open at Caja Magica (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Dominic Thiem (3), Austria, def. John Isner, United States, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Wesley Koolhof (7), Netherlands, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 10-7.

