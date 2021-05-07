Mutua Madrid Open Results

Friday At Caja Magica Madrid Purse: €2,614,465 Surface: Red clay MADRID (AP) _ Results Friday from Mutua Madrid Open at…

MADRID (AP) _ Results Friday from Mutua Madrid Open at Caja Magica (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Dominic Thiem (3), Austria, def. John Isner, United States, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Wesley Koolhof (7), Netherlands, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 10-7.

