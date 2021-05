Mutua Madrid Open Results

Wednesday At Caja Magica Madrid Purse: €2,614,465 Surface: Red clay MADRID (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Mutua Madrid Open at…

Wednesday

At Caja Magica

Madrid

Purse: €2,614,465

Surface: Red clay

MADRID (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Mutua Madrid Open at Caja Magica (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Cristian Garin (16), Chile, def. Dominik Koepfer, Germany, 6-3, 6-4.

Aslan Karatsev, Russia, def. Diego Schwartzman (7), Argentina, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Daniil Medvedev (2), Russia, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Alexander Zverev (5), Germany, def. Kei Nishikori, Japan, 6-3, 6-2.

Daniel Evans, Britain, def. John Millman, Australia, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-3.

Federico Delbonis, Argentina, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Rafael Nadal (1), Spain, def. Carlos Alcaraz, Spain, 6-1, 6-2.

Alexei Popyrin, Australia, def. Jannik Sinner (14), Italy, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

John Isner, United States, def. Roberto Bautista Agut (9), Spain, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (6).

Stefanos Tsitsipas (4), Greece, def. Benoit Paire, France, 6-1, 6-2.

Casper Ruud, Norway, def. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 6-1, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Paula Badosa, Spain, def. Belinda Bencic (8), Switzerland, 6-4, 7-5.

Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Petra Kvitova (9), Czech Republic, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, def. Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2).

Aryna Sabalenka (5), Belarus, def. Elise Mertens (13), Belgium, 6-1, 4-0, ret.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 32

Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (6), France, def. Fabrice Martin and Jeremy Chardy, France, 6-3, 6-3.

Cristian Garin, Chile, and Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (5), Britain, 7-6 (5), 7-5.

Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Ben Mclachlan, Japan, def. Oliver Marach, Austria, and Taylor Fritz, United States, 6-2, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (3), Argentina, def. Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev, Russia, 6-3, 6-2.

Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Wesley Koolhof (7), Netherlands, def. Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and Daniil Medvedev, Russia, 7-5, 6-7 (4), 10-3.

Tim Puetz and Alexander Zverev, Germany, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Melo, Brazil, 6-4, 6-4.

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (1), Colombia, 6-3, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (2), Czech Republic, def. Zhang Shuai and Xu Yifan (7), China, 6-1, 6-0.

Belinda Bencic and Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, def. Petra Martic, Croatia, and Shelby Rogers, United States, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, and Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Vera Zvonareva and Elena Vesnina, Russia, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.