CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Marine Corps Marathon update | In-person learning for Loudoun Co. schools | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » Major League Baseball Leaders

Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press

May 15, 2021, 12:03 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Mercedes, Chicago, .361; Bogaerts, Boston, .354; Alvarez, Houston, .348; Martinez, Boston, .345; Trout, Los Angeles, .336; Gurriel, Houston, .329; Walsh, Los Angeles, .326; T.Anderson, Chicago, .316; Mullins, Baltimore, .316; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .308.

RUNS_Martinez, Boston, 33; Bichette, Toronto, 31; Canha, Oakland, 31; Solak, Texas, 29; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 27; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 27; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 27; Verdugo, Boston, 27; Haniger, Seattle, 26; LeMahieu, New York, 26; Tucker, Houston, 26.

RBI_J.Abreu, Chicago, 33; Martinez, Boston, 33; Devers, Boston, 31; Mancini, Baltimore, 31; Gurriel, Houston, 30; Walsh, Los Angeles, 29; Haniger, Seattle, 29; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 28; Grichuk, Toronto, 28; A.García, Texas, 27; Tucker, Houston, 27; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 27; Seager, Seattle, 27.

HITS_Bogaerts, Boston, 52; Martinez, Boston, 51; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 48; Mullins, Baltimore, 48; Alvarez, Houston, 46; Gurriel, Houston, 46; Mercedes, Chicago, 43; Perez, Kansas City, 43; Bichette, Toronto, 42; Solak, Texas, 42; Walsh, Los Angeles, 42.

DOUBLES_Bogaerts, Boston, 13; Brantley, Houston, 13; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 13; Gurriel, Houston, 12; Devers, Boston, 11; Lowrie, Oakland, 11; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 11; Mullins, Baltimore, 11; Soler, Kansas City, 11; 5 tied at 10.

TRIPLES_Baddoo, Detroit, 3; Lopez, Kansas City, 3; 12 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 11; Ramírez, Cleveland, 11; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 11; Haniger, Seattle, 11; A.García, Texas, 10; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 10; Devers, Boston, 10; Martinez, Boston, 10; 8 tied at 9.

STOLEN BASES_Merrifield, Kansas City, 12; Laureano, Oakland, 8; Bichette, Toronto, 7; Grossman, Detroit, 7; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 7; Moore, Seattle, 7; Semien, Toronto, 7; T.Anderson, Chicago, 6; Canha, Oakland, 6; Goodrum, Detroit, 6; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 6.

PITCHING_Pivetta, Boston, 5-0; Civale, Cleveland, 5-1; G.Cole, New York, 5-1; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 5-1; Rodón, Chicago, 5-1; Matz, Toronto, 5-2; Montas, Oakland, 5-2; Means, Baltimore, 4-0; Petit, Oakland, 4-0; Flexen, Seattle, 4-1; Lynn, Chicago, 4-1.

ERA_Means, Baltimore, 1.21; G.Cole, New York, 1.37; Boyd, Detroit, 1.94; Duffy, Kansas City, 1.94; Gibson, Texas, 2.28; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 2.36; Pineda, Minnesota, 2.79; Bieber, Cleveland, 2.95; Ryu, Toronto, 2.95; Irvin, Oakland, 3.02.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 85; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 85; G.Cole, New York, 78; Bassitt, Oakland, 53; Means, Baltimore, 53; Giolito, Chicago, 50; Berríos, Minnesota, 49; Heaney, Los Angeles, 49; Rodón, Chicago, 49; Duffy, Kansas City, 48.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Time for federal employees to return to the office, congressman says

Cancel JEDI? No shame to DoD in doing so

Army and minorities less likely to get vaccinated, new military study says

GAO envisions greater ROI from audits through new cloud infrastructure

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up