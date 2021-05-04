CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Availability of vaccines for local kids | Pfizer shot expanded to children | DC to fully reopen June 11 | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Major League Baseball Leaders

Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press

May 4, 2021, 12:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Trout, Los Angeles, .410; Mercedes, Chicago, .391; Buxton, Minnesota, .386; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .356; Bogaerts, Boston, .351; Martinez, Boston, .349; Walsh, Los Angeles, .348; Gurriel, Houston, .333; Mullins, Baltimore, .333; Brantley, Houston, .327.

RUNS_Canha, Oakland, 26; Martinez, Boston, 24; Bichette, Toronto, 21; Verdugo, Boston, 21; Cruz, Minnesota, 20; Haniger, Seattle, 20; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 20; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 20; Solak, Texas, 20; Trout, Los Angeles, 20.

RBI_Martinez, Boston, 27; N.Lowe, Texas, 24; Haniger, Seattle, 23; J.Abreu, Chicago, 22; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 22; Cruz, Minnesota, 21; Walsh, Los Angeles, 21; C.Santana, Kansas City, 21; Devers, Boston, 21; Merrifield, Kansas City, 21; Mancini, Baltimore, 21.

HITS_Bogaerts, Boston, 39; Mullins, Baltimore, 38; Martinez, Boston, 37; Gurriel, Houston, 34; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 34; Mercedes, Chicago, 34; Trout, Los Angeles, 34; Solak, Texas, 33; 6 tied at 32.

DOUBLES_Bogaerts, Boston, 10; Brantley, Houston, 10; Martinez, Boston, 10; Mullins, Baltimore, 10; Buxton, Minnesota, 9; Naylor, Cleveland, 9; Robert, Chicago, 9; Seager, Seattle, 9; 7 tied at 8.

TRIPLES_Baddoo, Detroit, 3; Alberto, Kansas City, 2; W.Castro, Detroit, 2; M.Chapman, Oakland, 2; Dozier, Kansas City, 2; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 2; Laureano, Oakland, 2; Lopez, Kansas City, 2; Madrigal, Chicago, 2; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2; F.Reyes, Cleveland, 2.

HOME RUNS_Buxton, Minnesota, 9; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9; Martinez, Boston, 9; Cruz, Minnesota, 8; Ramírez, Cleveland, 8; Haniger, Seattle, 8; 10 tied at 7.

STOLEN BASES_Laureano, Oakland, 8; Merrifield, Kansas City, 8; Grossman, Detroit, 6; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 6; Moore, Seattle, 6; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 6; Semien, Toronto, 6; Anderson, Chicago, 5; Canha, Oakland, 5; Haggerty, Seattle, 5; E.Rosario, Cleveland, 5; Straw, Houston, 5.

PITCHING_Civale, Cleveland, 4-0; Pivetta, Boston, 4-0; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 4-0; Rodón, Chicago, 4-0; Petit, Oakland, 4-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 4-1; Cole, New York, 4-1; Duffy, Kansas City, 4-1; Eovaldi, Boston, 4-2; Matz, Toronto, 4-2.

ERA_Duffy, Kansas City, 0.60; Cole, New York, 1.43; Means, Baltimore, 1.70; Happ, Minnesota, 1.91; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 2.06; Boyd, Detroit, 2.27; Pineda, Minnesota, 2.31; Cease, Chicago, 2.37; Gibson, Texas, 2.40; Ryu, Toronto, 2.60.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 68; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 64; Cole, New York, 62; Berríos, Minnesota, 42; Giolito, Chicago, 41; Bundy, Los Angeles, 40; Cease, Chicago, 40; Means, Baltimore, 38; Bassitt, Oakland, 36; Rodón, Chicago, 36.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More schools will offer continuing education to federal employees at lower price

Pentagon preparing sole-source contract to replace Defense Travel System

DoD strengthens its emphasis on data, gives CDO new responsibilities

May We Say Thank You 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up