AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Trout, Los Angeles, .410; Mercedes, Chicago, .391; Buxton, Minnesota, .386; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .356; Bogaerts, Boston, .351; Martinez, Boston, .349; Walsh, Los Angeles, .348; Gurriel, Houston, .333; Mullins, Baltimore, .333; Brantley, Houston, .327.

RUNS_Canha, Oakland, 26; Martinez, Boston, 24; Bichette, Toronto, 21; Verdugo, Boston, 21; Cruz, Minnesota, 20; Haniger, Seattle, 20; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 20; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 20; Solak, Texas, 20; Trout, Los Angeles, 20.

RBI_Martinez, Boston, 27; N.Lowe, Texas, 24; Haniger, Seattle, 23; J.Abreu, Chicago, 22; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 22; Cruz, Minnesota, 21; Walsh, Los Angeles, 21; C.Santana, Kansas City, 21; Devers, Boston, 21; Merrifield, Kansas City, 21; Mancini, Baltimore, 21.

HITS_Bogaerts, Boston, 39; Mullins, Baltimore, 38; Martinez, Boston, 37; Gurriel, Houston, 34; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 34; Mercedes, Chicago, 34; Trout, Los Angeles, 34; Solak, Texas, 33; 6 tied at 32.

DOUBLES_Bogaerts, Boston, 10; Brantley, Houston, 10; Martinez, Boston, 10; Mullins, Baltimore, 10; Buxton, Minnesota, 9; Naylor, Cleveland, 9; Robert, Chicago, 9; Seager, Seattle, 9; 7 tied at 8.

TRIPLES_Baddoo, Detroit, 3; Alberto, Kansas City, 2; W.Castro, Detroit, 2; M.Chapman, Oakland, 2; Dozier, Kansas City, 2; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 2; Laureano, Oakland, 2; Lopez, Kansas City, 2; Madrigal, Chicago, 2; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2; F.Reyes, Cleveland, 2.

HOME RUNS_Buxton, Minnesota, 9; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9; Martinez, Boston, 9; Cruz, Minnesota, 8; Ramírez, Cleveland, 8; Haniger, Seattle, 8; 10 tied at 7.

STOLEN BASES_Laureano, Oakland, 8; Merrifield, Kansas City, 8; Grossman, Detroit, 6; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 6; Moore, Seattle, 6; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 6; Semien, Toronto, 6; Anderson, Chicago, 5; Canha, Oakland, 5; Haggerty, Seattle, 5; E.Rosario, Cleveland, 5; Straw, Houston, 5.

PITCHING_Civale, Cleveland, 4-0; Pivetta, Boston, 4-0; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 4-0; Rodón, Chicago, 4-0; Petit, Oakland, 4-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 4-1; Cole, New York, 4-1; Duffy, Kansas City, 4-1; Eovaldi, Boston, 4-2; Matz, Toronto, 4-2.

ERA_Duffy, Kansas City, 0.60; Cole, New York, 1.43; Means, Baltimore, 1.70; Happ, Minnesota, 1.91; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 2.06; Boyd, Detroit, 2.27; Pineda, Minnesota, 2.31; Cease, Chicago, 2.37; Gibson, Texas, 2.40; Ryu, Toronto, 2.60.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 68; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 64; Cole, New York, 62; Berríos, Minnesota, 42; Giolito, Chicago, 41; Bundy, Los Angeles, 40; Cease, Chicago, 40; Means, Baltimore, 38; Bassitt, Oakland, 36; Rodón, Chicago, 36.

