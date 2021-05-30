Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Modesto (Seattle)
|17
|7
|.708
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|15
|9
|.662
|2
|Fresno (Colorado)
|14
|10
|.583
|3
|Stockton (Oakland)
|9
|15
|.375
|8
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|12
|11
|.522
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|11
|12
|.478
|1
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|11
|13
|.458
|1½
|Visalia (Arizona)
|6
|18
|.250
|6½
___
|Saturday’s Games
San Jose 3, Lake Elsinore 1
Modesto 16, Visalia 5
Rancho Cucamonga 10, Stockton 9
Inland Empire 9, Fresno 3
|Sunday’s Games
Stockton 7, Rancho Cucamonga 3
Modesto 6, Visalia 3
Inland Empire 3, Fresno 1
San Jose 2, Lake Elsinore 1
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Modesto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Visalia at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Modesto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Visalia at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
