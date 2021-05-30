MEMORIAL DAY: ‘Run for the Wall’ kicks off holiday motorcycle rides | What's safe to do this weekend? | Memorial Day Concert FAQ | What's open, what's closed | Beach guide
Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press

May 30, 2021, 10:37 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Modesto (Seattle) 17 7 .708
San Jose (San Francisco) 15 9 .662 2
Fresno (Colorado) 14 10 .583 3
Stockton (Oakland) 9 15 .375 8
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 12 11 .522
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 11 12 .478 1
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 11 13 .458
Visalia (Arizona) 6 18 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

San Jose 3, Lake Elsinore 1

Modesto 16, Visalia 5

Rancho Cucamonga 10, Stockton 9

Inland Empire 9, Fresno 3

Sunday’s Games

Stockton 7, Rancho Cucamonga 3

Modesto 6, Visalia 3

Inland Empire 3, Fresno 1

San Jose 2, Lake Elsinore 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Modesto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Modesto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

