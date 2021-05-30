Low-A West Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Modesto (Seattle) 17 7 .708 — San Jose (San Francisco) 15…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Modesto (Seattle) 17 7 .708 — San Jose (San Francisco) 15 9 .662 2 Fresno (Colorado) 14 10 .583 3 Stockton (Oakland) 9 15 .375 8 South Division W L Pct. GB Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 12 11 .522 — Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 11 12 .478 1 Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 11 13 .458 1½ Visalia (Arizona) 6 18 .250 6½

___

Saturday’s Games

San Jose 3, Lake Elsinore 1

Modesto 16, Visalia 5

Rancho Cucamonga 10, Stockton 9

Inland Empire 9, Fresno 3

Sunday’s Games

Stockton 7, Rancho Cucamonga 3

Modesto 6, Visalia 3

Inland Empire 3, Fresno 1

San Jose 2, Lake Elsinore 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Modesto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Modesto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.