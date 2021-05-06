CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Prince George's Co. to lift some restrictions | Montgomery Co. update | Vaccine clinic at Audi Field | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » Low-A East Glance

Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

May 6, 2021, 10:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

Central Division

W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 0 0 .000 _
Down East (Texas) 0 0 .000 _
Fayetteville (Houston) 0 0 .000 _
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 0 0 .000 _

North Division

W L Pct. GB
Salem (Boston) 1 0 1.000 _
Fredericksburg (Washington) 0 0 .000 _
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 0 0 .000 _
Delmarva (Baltimore) 0 1 .000 1

South Division

W L Pct. GB
Augusta (Atlanta) 1 1 .500 _
Columbia (Kansas City) 1 1 .500 _
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 0 0 .000 _
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 0 0 .000 _

___

Wednesday’s Games

Charleston 8, Myrtle Beach 2

Lynchburg 19, Fredericksburg 3

Down East 8, Kannapolis 7

Carolina 5, Fayetteville 3

Delmarva 7, Salem 4, 1st game

Augusta 8, Columbia 1

Salem 6, Delmarva 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Thursday’s Games

Augusta 1, Columbia 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Lynchburg 8, Fredericksburg 2

Down East 6, Kannapolis 1

Carolina 12, Fayetteville 2

Delmarva 8, Salem 4

Charleston 6, Myrtle Beach 5

Columbia 5, Augusta 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

CISA to pilot secure cloud instance in response to SolarWinds attack

House committee moves ahead with USPS reform bill DeJoy approves

HHS digital investigators connect with cloud to manage ever-growing data for legal cases

New Army technology could be a gamechanger for heavily bleeding injuries

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up