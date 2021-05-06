Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 0 0 .000 _ Down East (Texas) 0 0…

All Times EDT

Central Division

W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 0 0 .000 _ Down East (Texas) 0 0 .000 _ Fayetteville (Houston) 0 0 .000 _ Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 0 0 .000 _

North Division

W L Pct. GB Salem (Boston) 1 0 1.000 _ Fredericksburg (Washington) 0 0 .000 _ Lynchburg (Cleveland) 0 0 .000 _ Delmarva (Baltimore) 0 1 .000 1

South Division

W L Pct. GB Augusta (Atlanta) 1 1 .500 _ Columbia (Kansas City) 1 1 .500 _ Charleston (Tampa Bay) 0 0 .000 _ Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 0 0 .000 _

Wednesday’s Games

Charleston 8, Myrtle Beach 2

Lynchburg 19, Fredericksburg 3

Down East 8, Kannapolis 7

Carolina 5, Fayetteville 3

Delmarva 7, Salem 4, 1st game

Augusta 8, Columbia 1

Salem 6, Delmarva 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Thursday’s Games

Augusta 1, Columbia 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Lynchburg 8, Fredericksburg 2

Down East 6, Kannapolis 1

Carolina 12, Fayetteville 2

Delmarva 8, Salem 4

Charleston 6, Myrtle Beach 5

Columbia 5, Augusta 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

