Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

May 5, 2021, 10:00 AM

All Times EDT

Central Division

W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 0 0 .000 _
Down East (Texas) 0 0 .000 _
Fayetteville (Houston) 0 0 .000 _
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 0 0 .000 _

North Division

W L Pct. GB
Salem (Boston) 1 0 1.000 _
Fredericksburg (Washington) 0 0 .000 _
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 0 0 .000 _
Delmarva (Baltimore) 0 1 .000 1

South Division

W L Pct. GB
Augusta (Atlanta) 0 0 .000 _
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 0 0 .000 _
Columbia (Kansas City) 0 0 .000 _
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 0 0 .000 _

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lynchburg 16, Fredericksburg 3

Down East 8, Kannapolis 4

Carolina 6, Fayetteville 5

Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m. (postponed)

Charleston 6, Myrtle Beach 3

Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m. (postponed)

Wednesday’s Games

Charleston 8, Myrtle Beach 2

Lynchburg 19, Fredericksburg 3

Down East 8, Kannapolis 7

Carolina 5, Fayetteville 3

Delmarva 7, Salem 4, 1st game

Augusta 8, Columbia 1

Salem 6, Delmarva 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Thursday’s Games

Columbia at Augusta, 5:05 p.m., 1st game

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

