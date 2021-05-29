Littlejim, Torres stymie TCU in 5-2 Kansas State win

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kamron Willman had a pair of doubles and drove in two runs and No. 7-seed Kansas…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kamron Willman had a pair of doubles and drove in two runs and No. 7-seed Kansas State defeated second-seeded TCU 5-2 on Saturday.

The Jayhawks (34-22) will again face TCU later today in a winner-take-all game for a spot in the Big 12 Tournament championship game.

Caleb Littlejim and Eric Torres combined to hold the Horned Frogs (38-17) to just five hits and struck out 13 batters. Torres struck out a career-high eight in earning the win.

Willman hit an 0-2 pitch to left field to score two runs giving Kansas State a 4-0 lead in the top of the first. TCU scored twice in its half of the first before Littlejim and Torres closed the door.

It was just the third loss of the season for TCU pitcher Charles King.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.