CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Maryland winding down most mass vaccination clinics | Vaccines for Prince George's students at high schools | How does Metro recover? | Region's vaccine progress
Home » Sports » Littlejim, Torres stymie TCU…

Littlejim, Torres stymie TCU in 5-2 Kansas State win

The Associated Press

May 29, 2021, 9:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kamron Willman had a pair of doubles and drove in two runs and No. 7-seed Kansas State defeated second-seeded TCU 5-2 on Saturday.

The Jayhawks (34-22) will again face TCU later today in a winner-take-all game for a spot in the Big 12 Tournament championship game.

Caleb Littlejim and Eric Torres combined to hold the Horned Frogs (38-17) to just five hits and struck out 13 batters. Torres struck out a career-high eight in earning the win.

Willman hit an 0-2 pitch to left field to score two runs giving Kansas State a 4-0 lead in the top of the first. TCU scored twice in its half of the first before Littlejim and Torres closed the door.

It was just the third loss of the season for TCU pitcher Charles King.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

TSP dips in May, but mostly stays out of the red

Biden administration orders TSA to expand union rights, explore pay reform for screeners

Army tackling service member suicide by turning to its soldiers

IRS expedites bonus-eligible tech hires under new authority from Congress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up