John and Britttany Force sweep NHRA nitro classes in Atlanta

The Associated Press

May 15, 2021, 9:21 PM

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — John and Brittany Foce swept the nitro classes Saturday in qualifying for the NGK NTK NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway.

The 72-year-old John Force topped the Funny Car lineup with a 3.902-second pass at 330.55 mph. Daughter Brittany Force took the No. 1 spot in Top Fuel with her track-record Friday run of 3.662 and 333.08.

John Force has qualified first 161 times. The 16-time season champion won the last of his 150 Funny Car event victories in 2019 outside Seattle.

Greg Anderson was the fasted in Pro Stock, running a 6.524 at 210.50 on Friday in a Camaro.

Scotty Pollacheck grabbed the top spot in Pro Stock Motorcycle with a 6.736 at 201.16 on an EBR.

