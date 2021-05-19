Italian Cup Champions

2021 — Juventus 2020 — Napoli 2019 — Lazio 2018 — Juventus 2017 — Juventus 2016 — Juventus 2015 —…

2021 — Juventus

2020 — Napoli

2019 — Lazio

2018 — Juventus

2017 — Juventus

2016 — Juventus

2015 — Juventus

2014 — Napoli

2013 — Lazio

2012 — Napoli

2011 — Inter Milan

2010 — Inter Milan

2009 — Lazio

2008 — Roma

2007 — Roma

2006 — Inter Milan

2005 — Inter Milan

2004 — Lazio

2003 — AC Milan

2002 — Parma

2001 — Fiorentina

2000 — Lazio

1999 — Parma

1998 — Lazio

1997 — Vicenza

1996 — Fiorentina

1995 — Juventus

1994 — Sampdoria

1993 — Torino

1992 — Parma

1991 — Roma

1990 — Juventus

1989 — Sampdoria

1988 — Sampdoria

1987 — Napoli

1986 — Roma

1985 — Sampdoria

1984 — Roma

1983 — Juventus

1982 — Inter Milan

1981 — Roma

1980 — Roma

1979 — Juventus

1978 — Inter Milan

1977 — AC Milan

1976 — Napoli

1975 — Fiorentina

1974 — Bologna

1973 — AC Milan

1972 — AC Milan

1971 — Torino

1970 — Bologna

1969 — Roma

1968 — Torino

1967 — AC Milan

1966 — Fiorentina

1965 — Juventus

1964 — Roma

1963 — Atalanta

1962 — Napoli

1961 — Fiorentina

1960 — Juventus

1959 — Juventus

1958 — Lazio

1943 — Torino

1942 — Juventus

1941 — Venezia

1940 — Fiorentina

1939 — Ambrosiana-Inter

1938 — Juventus

1937 — Genoa

1936 — Torino

1922 — Vado

