Ionescu records 1st WNBA triple-double as Liberty top Lynx

The Associated Press

May 18, 2021, 9:27 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu had the first triple-double of her WNBA career to lead New York to an 86-75 win over the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday night, giving the Liberty their first 3-0 start in 14 years.

Ionescu, who had an NCAA record 26 triple-doubles in college, recorded the first in franchise history with 26 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

The No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft became the 10th player in league history to have a triple-double, and first since Chelsea Gray did it in 2019.

New York trailed 45-43 at the half before outscoring Minnesota 19-10 in the third quarter to go up 62-55 heading to the final period. Ionescu reached the triple-double with her 10th rebound with 5:24 left in the fourth. She hit a 3-pointer that extended the advantage to 75-65.

Sylvia Fowles led the Lynx (0-2) with 26 points and 11 rebounds. Kayla McBride scored 16 points and Jessica Shepard had 12.

