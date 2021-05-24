CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: New cases at lowest levels since June | Testing value shrinks as shots beat back virus | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Injured Ramos not included in Spain’s list for Euro 2020

The Associated Press

May 24, 2021, 6:50 AM

MADRID (AP) — Sergio Ramos was left off Spain’s squad for the European Championship on Monday following a season plagued by injuries.

Spain coach Luis Enrique said Ramos’ lack of play recently made it difficult for the Real Madrid defender to be included in the Euro 2020 squad.

The 35-year-old Ramos missed most of the second half of the season after a series of muscle injures and a knee problem that required surgery.

He would enter Euro 2020 with a chance to break the record for most appearances for a national team. The veteran Spain captain already holds the European record with 180 appearances. The world record of 184 is held by Egypt player Ahmed Hassan.

Spain will play in Group E along with Sweden, Poland and Slovakia. All of its games will be in the Spanish city of Seville, beginning on June 14 against Sweden. Its two warm-up matches will be against Portugal on June 4 and against Lithuania on June 8.

