IndyCar Indianapolis 500 Results

The Associated Press

May 30, 2021, 6:07 PM

Sunday

At Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Indianapolis.

Lap length: 2.5 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (8) Helio Castroneves, Dallara-Honda, 200 laps, Running.

2. (6) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 200, Running.

3. (26) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 200, Running.

4. (12) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 200, Running.

5. (4) Ed Carpenter, Dallara-Chevrolet, 200, Running.

6. (23) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Honda, 200, Running.

7. (31) Sage Karam, Dallara-Chevrolet, 200, Running.

8. (3) Rinus Veekay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 200, Running.

9. (24) Juan Pablo Montoya, Dallara-Chevrolet, 200, Running.

10. (5) Tony Kanaan, Dallara-Honda, 200, Running.

11. (9) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 200, Running.

12. (21) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 200, Running.

13. (19) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 200, Running.

14. (15) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 200, Running.

15. (22) JR Hildebrand, Dallara-, 200, Running.

16. (2) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 200, Running.

17. (1) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 200, Running.

18. (20) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 200, Running.

19. (25) Marco Andretti, Dallara-Honda, 200, Running.

20. (17) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 200, Running.

21. (16) James Hinchcliffe, Dallara-Honda, 200, Running.

22. (7) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 200, Running.

23. (30) Dalton Kellett, Dallara-Chevrolet, 199, Running.

24. (29) Max Chilton, Dallara-Chevrolet, 199, Running.

25. (13) Pietro Fittipaldi, Dallara-Honda, 199, Running.

26. (27) Sebastien Bourdais, Dallara-Chevrolet, 199, Running.

27. (14) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 199, Running.

28. (11) Ed Jones, Dallara-Honda, 199, Running.

29. (10) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 198, Running.

30. (32) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 197, Running.

31. (33) Simona de Silvestro, Dallara-Chevrolet, 169, Did not finish.

32. (18) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 118, Did not finish.

33. (28) Stefan Wilson, Dallara-Honda, 32, Did not finish.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 190.690 mph.

Time of Race: 02:37:19.3846.

Margin of Victory: 0.4928 seconds.

Cautions: 2 for 18 laps.

Lead Changes: 35 among 13 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Herta 1,VeeKay 2-30, Herta 31-32, Dixon 33-35, Castroneves 36-38, Herta 39-48, VeeKay 49, Daly 50-70, Castroneves 71-76, Palou 77, O’Ward 78, Rahal 79-81, VeeKay 82-83, Daly 84-102, O’Ward 103-113, Rahal 114-118, Palou 119-124, Castroneves 125-126, O’Ward 127-130, Palou 131-157, Castroneves 148-149, O’Ward 150, Sato 151-156, Rosenqvist 157, Dixon 158-161, Palou 162-168, Castroneves 169-171, Palou 172, Pagenaud 173-175, Karam 176-177, Ferrucci 178-179, Rosenqvist 180-192, Sato 193, Castroneves 194-195, Palou 196-198, Castroneves 199.

Points: Palou 248, Dixon 212, O’Ward 211, Pagenaud 201, Veekay 191, Newgarden 184, Herta 154, Rahal 148, McLaughlin 143, Ericsson 138.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

