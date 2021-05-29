MEMORIAL DAY: Most COVID-19 restrictions in DC region now gone | Memorial Day travel underway | Arlington National Cemetery ready for weekend | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

May 29, 2021, 10:39 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 15 7 .682
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 13 10 .565
Wilmington (Washington) 12 11 .522
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 9 14 .391
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 7 14 .333
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 13 10 .565
Rome (Atlanta) 13 10 .565
Asheville (Houston) 12 10 .545 ½
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 12 11 .522 1
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 11 12 .478 2
Greenville (Boston) 10 13 .435 3
Hickory (Texas) 9 14 .391 4

___

Friday’s Games

Wilmington 3, Greensboro 2

Asheville 9, Bowling Green 7, 6 innings

Winston-Salem 5, Hickory 4

Rome 4, Greenville 3, 10 innings

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, ppd.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Aberdeen 4, Brooklyn 1

Hudson Valley 2, Jersey Shore 0, game 1

Hudson Valley 4, Jersey Shore 3, game 2

Winston-Salem 2, Hickory 0

Rome 6, Greenville 2,

Bowling Green 12, Asheville 2

Wilmington 5, Greensboro 0

Sunday’s Games

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

Bowling Green at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.

Greenville at Rome, 2 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.

Wilmington at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

