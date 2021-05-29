High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Aberdeen (Baltimore) 15 7 .682 — Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 13…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Aberdeen (Baltimore) 15 7 .682 — Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 13 10 .565 2½ Wilmington (Washington) 12 11 .522 3½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 9 14 .391 6½ Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 7 14 .333 7½ South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 13 10 .565 — Rome (Atlanta) 13 10 .565 — Asheville (Houston) 12 10 .545 ½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 12 11 .522 1 Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 11 12 .478 2 Greenville (Boston) 10 13 .435 3 Hickory (Texas) 9 14 .391 4

Friday’s Games

Wilmington 3, Greensboro 2

Asheville 9, Bowling Green 7, 6 innings

Winston-Salem 5, Hickory 4

Rome 4, Greenville 3, 10 innings

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, ppd.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Aberdeen 4, Brooklyn 1

Hudson Valley 2, Jersey Shore 0, game 1

Hudson Valley 4, Jersey Shore 3, game 2

Winston-Salem 2, Hickory 0

Rome 6, Greenville 2,

Bowling Green 12, Asheville 2

Wilmington 5, Greensboro 0

Sunday’s Games

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

Bowling Green at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.

Greenville at Rome, 2 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.

Wilmington at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

