MEMORIAL DAY: Arlington National Cemetery eases restrictions | Lifeguards ready in OC | 'Safe Sun Week' | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
Home » Sports » High-A East Glance

High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

May 19, 2021, 11:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 9 5 .643
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 7 7 .500 2
Wilmington (Washington) 7 7 .500 2
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 6 8 .429 3
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 5 8 .385
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 10 4 .714
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 8 6 .571 2
Rome (Atlanta) 8 6 .571 2
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 7 7 .500 3
Asheville (Houston) 6 7 .462
Greenville (Boston) 6 8 .429 4
Hickory (Texas) 4 10 .286 6

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Hudson Valley 4, Brooklyn 3

Asheville 7, Greenville 5

Rome 6, Bowling Green 5

Greensboro 5, Hickory 1

Jersey Shore 5, Winston-Salem 0

Aberdeen 5, Wilmington 3

Wednesday’s Games

Brooklyn 14, Hudson Valley 0

Asheville 6, Greenville 3

Bowling Green 8, Rome 1

Greensboro 8, Hickory 5

Jersey Shore 4, Winston-Salem 1

Wilmington 5, Aberdeen 4

Thursday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Cyber dashboards exemplifies CDM’s evolution under Cox

State Dept. adds generations of fallen diplomats' names to memorial wall

7 ways to modernize the federal financial workforce

IRS plans 'significant hiring' to stay ahead of 52K employees expected to leave in coming years

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up