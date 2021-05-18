CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: New cases at lowest levels since June | Testing value shrinks as shots beat back virus | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » High-A East Glance

High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

May 18, 2021, 10:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 9 4 .692
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 7 6 .538 2
Wilmington (Washington) 6 7 .462 3
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 5 8 .385 4
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 4 8 .333
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 9 4 .692
Rome (Atlanta) 8 5 .615 1
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 7 6 .538 2
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 7 6 .538 2
Greenville (Boston) 6 7 .462 3
Asheville (Houston) 5 7 .417
Hickory (Texas) 4 9 .308 5

___

Sunday’s Games

Wilmington 7, Jersey Shore 6

Rome 3, Greensboro 1

Winston-Salem 2, Hickory 1

Greenville 10, Brooklyn 9

Hudson Valley 10, Aberdeen 4

Bowling Green 7, Asheville 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Hudson Valley 4, Brooklyn 3

Asheville 7, Greenville 5

Rome 6, Bowling Green 5

Greensboro 5, Hickory 1

Jersey Shore 5, Winston-Salem 0

Aberdeen 5, Wilmington 3

Wednesday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

IRS plans 'significant hiring' to stay ahead of 52K employees expected to leave in coming years

Veterans Affairs says no evidence of data loss from SolarWinds hack

Army Futures Command preparing to evolve human, technological dynamics for hybrid workforce

7 ways to modernize the federal financial workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up