High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|7
|6
|.538
|2
|Wilmington (Washington)
|6
|7
|.462
|3
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|5
|8
|.385
|4
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|4
|8
|.333
|4½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|Rome (Atlanta)
|8
|5
|.615
|1
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|7
|6
|.538
|2
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|7
|6
|.538
|2
|Greenville (Boston)
|6
|7
|.462
|3
|Asheville (Houston)
|5
|7
|.417
|3½
|Hickory (Texas)
|4
|9
|.308
|5
___
|Sunday’s Games
Wilmington 7, Jersey Shore 6
Rome 3, Greensboro 1
Winston-Salem 2, Hickory 1
Greenville 10, Brooklyn 9
Hudson Valley 10, Aberdeen 4
Bowling Green 7, Asheville 0
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Hudson Valley 4, Brooklyn 3
Asheville 7, Greenville 5
Rome 6, Bowling Green 5
Greensboro 5, Hickory 1
Jersey Shore 5, Winston-Salem 0
Aberdeen 5, Wilmington 3
|Wednesday’s Games
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
