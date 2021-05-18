High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Aberdeen (Baltimore) 9 4 .692 — Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 7…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Aberdeen (Baltimore) 9 4 .692 — Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 7 6 .538 2 Wilmington (Washington) 6 7 .462 3 Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 5 8 .385 4 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 4 8 .333 4½ South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 9 4 .692 — Rome (Atlanta) 8 5 .615 1 Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 7 6 .538 2 Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 7 6 .538 2 Greenville (Boston) 6 7 .462 3 Asheville (Houston) 5 7 .417 3½ Hickory (Texas) 4 9 .308 5

___

Sunday’s Games

Wilmington 7, Jersey Shore 6

Rome 3, Greensboro 1

Winston-Salem 2, Hickory 1

Greenville 10, Brooklyn 9

Hudson Valley 10, Aberdeen 4

Bowling Green 7, Asheville 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Hudson Valley 4, Brooklyn 3

Asheville 7, Greenville 5

Rome 6, Bowling Green 5

Greensboro 5, Hickory 1

Jersey Shore 5, Winston-Salem 0

Aberdeen 5, Wilmington 3

Wednesday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

