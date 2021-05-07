All Times EDT Eastern Conference GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 54 33 17 2 2 70…

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 54 33 17 2 2 70 186 150 Greenville 59 28 17 11 3 70 170 178 Indy 51 28 19 4 0 60 152 148 Orlando 54 28 20 5 1 62 166 177 South Carolina 57 25 18 10 4 64 172 182 Jacksonville 54 27 21 3 3 60 154 153 Wheeling 52 17 29 5 1 40 151 187

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fort Wayne 36 23 9 3 1 50 132 93 Wichita 59 35 16 6 2 78 182 157 Allen 57 36 18 2 1 75 186 157 Utah 58 26 21 5 6 63 165 182 Rapid City 58 28 26 3 1 60 170 187 Tulsa 58 25 24 7 2 59 137 159 Kansas City 57 23 24 8 2 56 161 174

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Wichita 7, Kansas City 5

Friday’s Games

Greenville 3, Orlando 2

Jacksonville 3, Wheeling 1

Florida 6, South Carolina 5

Fort Wayne 5, Indy 2

Allen 6, Tulsa 5

Utah 5, Rapid City 1

Saturday’s Games

Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Wheeling at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

