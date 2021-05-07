All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|54
|33
|17
|2
|2
|70
|186
|150
|Greenville
|59
|28
|17
|11
|3
|70
|170
|178
|Indy
|51
|28
|19
|4
|0
|60
|152
|148
|Orlando
|54
|28
|20
|5
|1
|62
|166
|177
|South Carolina
|57
|25
|18
|10
|4
|64
|172
|182
|Jacksonville
|54
|27
|21
|3
|3
|60
|154
|153
|Wheeling
|52
|17
|29
|5
|1
|40
|151
|187
Western Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|36
|23
|9
|3
|1
|50
|132
|93
|Wichita
|59
|35
|16
|6
|2
|78
|182
|157
|Allen
|57
|36
|18
|2
|1
|75
|186
|157
|Utah
|58
|26
|21
|5
|6
|63
|165
|182
|Rapid City
|58
|28
|26
|3
|1
|60
|170
|187
|Tulsa
|58
|25
|24
|7
|2
|59
|137
|159
|Kansas City
|57
|23
|24
|8
|2
|56
|161
|174
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Wichita 7, Kansas City 5
Friday’s Games
Greenville 3, Orlando 2
Jacksonville 3, Wheeling 1
Florida 6, South Carolina 5
Fort Wayne 5, Indy 2
Allen 6, Tulsa 5
Utah 5, Rapid City 1
Saturday’s Games
Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Wheeling at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 3:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.