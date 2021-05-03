CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Veterinarian continues curbside service | Md. leaders call for eviction moratorium | 3 ways to address vaccine hesitancy | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

May 3, 2021, 10:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 52 32 17 1 2 67 178 142
Indy 50 28 18 4 0 60 150 143
Greenville 57 26 17 11 3 66 163 174
Orlando 53 28 20 4 1 61 164 174
Jacksonville 52 26 20 3 3 58 149 148
South Carolina 55 24 18 9 4 61 164 174
Wheeling 51 17 28 5 1 40 150 184

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 35 22 9 3 1 48 127 91
Wichita 58 34 16 6 2 76 175 152
Allen 55 34 18 2 1 71 179 152
Rapid City 55 28 23 3 1 60 166 175
Utah 55 23 21 5 6 57 153 178
Tulsa 56 25 23 6 2 58 132 152
Kansas City 56 23 23 8 2 56 156 167

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

South Carolina 7, Orlando 4

Allen 4, Wichita 3

Greenville 3, Jacksonville 2

Kansas City 5, Rapid City 2

Indy at Wheeling, ppd

Florida at Fort Wayne, ppd

Monday’s Games

Orlando 3, South Carolina 2

Tuesday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Congress will focus on IRS and TSA this week

New program combines traditional, multi-disciplinary research approaches to solve national-scale challenges

USPS gets ahead of missing packages with AI edge computing

Federal retirement still up over 2020, processing times remain lengthy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up