All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|52
|32
|17
|1
|2
|67
|178
|142
|Indy
|50
|28
|18
|4
|0
|60
|150
|143
|Greenville
|57
|26
|17
|11
|3
|66
|163
|174
|Orlando
|53
|28
|20
|4
|1
|61
|164
|174
|Jacksonville
|52
|26
|20
|3
|3
|58
|149
|148
|South Carolina
|55
|24
|18
|9
|4
|61
|164
|174
|Wheeling
|51
|17
|28
|5
|1
|40
|150
|184
Western Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|35
|22
|9
|3
|1
|48
|127
|91
|Wichita
|58
|34
|16
|6
|2
|76
|175
|152
|Allen
|55
|34
|18
|2
|1
|71
|179
|152
|Rapid City
|55
|28
|23
|3
|1
|60
|166
|175
|Utah
|55
|23
|21
|5
|6
|57
|153
|178
|Tulsa
|56
|25
|23
|6
|2
|58
|132
|152
|Kansas City
|56
|23
|23
|8
|2
|56
|156
|167
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
South Carolina 7, Orlando 4
Allen 4, Wichita 3
Greenville 3, Jacksonville 2
Kansas City 5, Rapid City 2
Indy at Wheeling, ppd
Florida at Fort Wayne, ppd
Monday’s Games
Orlando 3, South Carolina 2
Tuesday’s Games
Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
