Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 1 0 1.000 _ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 0 0 .000 _ Hartford (Colorado) 0 0 .000 _ Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 0 0 .000 _ New Hampshire (Toronto) 0 1 .000 1 Reading (Philadelphia) 0 1 .000 1

Southwest Division

W L Pct. GB Erie (Detroit) 1 0 1.000 _ Akron (Cleveland) 0 0 .000 _ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 0 0 .000 _ Bowie (Baltimore) 0 0 .000 _ Harrisburg (Washington) 0 0 .000 _ Richmond (San Francisco) 0 0 .000 _

___

Thursday’s Games

Portland 9, New Hampshire 6, 7 innings, 1st game

Bowie 8, Altoona 4

Richmond 12, Hartford 6

Akron 9, Binghamton 2

Erie 5, Reading 4

Harrisburg 5, Somerset 2

Portland 4, New Hampshire 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Portland 9, New Hampshire 4

Altoona 5, Bowie 4, 10 innings

Reading 8, Erie 4

Somerset 10, Harrisburg 2

Akron 8, Binghamton 3

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 1 p.m.

Bowie at Altoona, 4 p.m.

Hartford at Richmond, 4:35 p.m., 1st game

Erie at Reading, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Richmond, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 1 p.m.

Harrisburg at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

Hartford at Richmond, 1:05 p.m.

Bowie at Altoona, 2 p.m.

Binghamton at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

Erie at Reading, 6:35 p.m.

