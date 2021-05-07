CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Take the shot, DC at Audi Field | Md. to end capacity restrictions | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » Double-A Northeast Glance

Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

May 7, 2021, 10:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB
Portland (Boston) 1 0 1.000 _
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 0 0 .000 _
Hartford (Colorado) 0 0 .000 _
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 0 0 .000 _
New Hampshire (Toronto) 0 1 .000 1
Reading (Philadelphia) 0 1 .000 1

Southwest Division

W L Pct. GB
Erie (Detroit) 1 0 1.000 _
Akron (Cleveland) 0 0 .000 _
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 0 0 .000 _
Bowie (Baltimore) 0 0 .000 _
Harrisburg (Washington) 0 0 .000 _
Richmond (San Francisco) 0 0 .000 _

___

Thursday’s Games

Portland 9, New Hampshire 6, 7 innings, 1st game

Bowie 8, Altoona 4

Richmond 12, Hartford 6

Akron 9, Binghamton 2

Erie 5, Reading 4

Harrisburg 5, Somerset 2

Portland 4, New Hampshire 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Portland 9, New Hampshire 4

Altoona 5, Bowie 4, 10 innings

Reading 8, Erie 4

Somerset 10, Harrisburg 2

Akron 8, Binghamton 3

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 1 p.m.

Bowie at Altoona, 4 p.m.

Hartford at Richmond, 4:35 p.m., 1st game

Erie at Reading, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Richmond, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 1 p.m.

Harrisburg at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

Hartford at Richmond, 1:05 p.m.

Bowie at Altoona, 2 p.m.

Binghamton at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

Erie at Reading, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

HHS digital investigators connect with cloud to manage ever-growing data for legal cases

New Army technology could be a gamechanger for heavily bleeding injuries

Appeals court rules in favor of VA whistleblower involving multiple agencies

CISA to pilot secure cloud instance in response to SolarWinds attack

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up