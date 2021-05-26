MEMORIAL DAY: Events across DC set to honor veterans | What's safe to do this weekend? | What's open, what's closed | WTOP beach guide
Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

May 26, 2021, 11:18 PM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 14 5 .737
Portland (Boston) 12 8 .600
New Hampshire (Toronto) 7 12 .368 7
Hartford (Colorado) 6 14 .300
Reading (Philadelphia) 3 16 .158 11
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 2 17 .105 12
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 14 5 .737
Bowie (Baltimore) 14 5 .737
Erie (Detroit) 14 6 .700 ½
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 12 7 .632 2
Richmond (San Francisco) 11 8 .579 3
Harrisburg (Washington) 7 13 .350

___

Tuesday’s Games

Hartford 8, Portland 5

Erie 5, Altoona 1

Harrisburg 10, Bowie 6

Akron 8, Binghamton 7

Somerset 2, New Hampshire 1

Richmond 6, Reading 3

Wednesday’s Games

Portland 5, Hartford 1, 5 innings

Altoona 3, Erie 2

Bowie 4, Harrisburg 0, 7 innings

Akron 3, Binghamton 1, game 1

Akron at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m., game 2, ppd.

New Hampshire at Somerset, ppd.

Richmond at Reading, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.

Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.

Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Akron at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

