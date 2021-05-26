Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 14 5 .737 — Portland (Boston) 12 8…

All Times EDT

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 14 5 .737 — Portland (Boston) 12 8 .600 2½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 7 12 .368 7 Hartford (Colorado) 6 14 .300 8½ Reading (Philadelphia) 3 16 .158 11 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 2 17 .105 12 Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 14 5 .737 — Bowie (Baltimore) 14 5 .737 — Erie (Detroit) 14 6 .700 ½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 12 7 .632 2 Richmond (San Francisco) 11 8 .579 3 Harrisburg (Washington) 7 13 .350 7½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Hartford 8, Portland 5

Erie 5, Altoona 1

Harrisburg 10, Bowie 6

Akron 8, Binghamton 7

Somerset 2, New Hampshire 1

Richmond 6, Reading 3

Wednesday’s Games

Portland 5, Hartford 1, 5 innings

Altoona 3, Erie 2

Bowie 4, Harrisburg 0, 7 innings

Akron 3, Binghamton 1, game 1

Akron at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m., game 2, ppd.

New Hampshire at Somerset, ppd.

Richmond at Reading, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.

Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.

Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Akron at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.