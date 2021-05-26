Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|14
|5
|.737
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|12
|8
|.600
|2½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|7
|12
|.368
|7
|Hartford (Colorado)
|6
|14
|.300
|8½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|3
|16
|.158
|11
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|2
|17
|.105
|12
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|14
|5
|.737
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|14
|5
|.737
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|14
|6
|.700
|½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|12
|7
|.632
|2
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|11
|8
|.579
|3
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|7
|13
|.350
|7½
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Hartford 8, Portland 5
Erie 5, Altoona 1
Harrisburg 10, Bowie 6
Akron 8, Binghamton 7
Somerset 2, New Hampshire 1
Richmond 6, Reading 3
|Wednesday’s Games
Portland 5, Hartford 1, 5 innings
Altoona 3, Erie 2
Bowie 4, Harrisburg 0, 7 innings
Akron 3, Binghamton 1, game 1
Akron at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m., game 2, ppd.
New Hampshire at Somerset, ppd.
Richmond at Reading, ppd.
|Thursday’s Games
Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.
Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Harrisburg at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Akron at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.
Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Harrisburg at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Akron at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.