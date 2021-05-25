MEMORIAL DAY: What's open, what's closed | Best Bay Bridge travel times | Rental market tight at beaches | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

May 25, 2021, 10:29 PM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 14 5 .737
Portland (Boston) 11 8 .579 3
New Hampshire (Toronto) 7 12 .368 7
Hartford (Colorado) 6 13 .316 8
Reading (Philadelphia) 3 16 .158 11
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 2 16 .111 11½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Erie (Detroit) 14 5 .722
Akron (Cleveland) 13 5 .706 ½
Bowie (Baltimore) 13 5 .765 ½
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 11 7 .647
Richmond (San Francisco) 11 8 .556 3
Harrisburg (Washington) 7 12 .333 7

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Hartford 8, Portland 5

Erie 5, Altoona 1

Harrisburg 10, Bowie 6

Akron 8, Binghamton 7

Somerset 2, New Hampshire 1

Richmond 6, Reading 3

Wednesday’s Games

Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.

Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.

Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

