Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|14
|5
|.737
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|11
|8
|.579
|3
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|7
|12
|.368
|7
|Hartford (Colorado)
|6
|13
|.316
|8
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|3
|16
|.158
|11
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|2
|16
|.111
|11½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Erie (Detroit)
|14
|5
|.722
|—
|Akron (Cleveland)
|13
|5
|.706
|½
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|13
|5
|.765
|½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|11
|7
|.647
|2½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|11
|8
|.556
|3
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|7
|12
|.333
|7
___
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Hartford 8, Portland 5
Erie 5, Altoona 1
Harrisburg 10, Bowie 6
Akron 8, Binghamton 7
Somerset 2, New Hampshire 1
Richmond 6, Reading 3
|Wednesday’s Games
Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.
Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Harrisburg at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Akron at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.
Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Harrisburg at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Akron at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
