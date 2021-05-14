CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Marine Corps Marathon update | In-person learning for Loudoun Co. schools | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » Double-A Northeast Glance

Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

May 14, 2021, 9:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Portland (Boston) 7 2 .778
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 6 3 .667 1
New Hampshire (Toronto) 3 6 .333 4
Hartford (Colorado) 2 7 .222 5
Reading (Philadelphia) 2 7 .222 5
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 0 8 .000
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Richmond (San Francisco) 8 1 .889
Bowie (Baltimore) 6 2 .750
Erie (Detroit) 7 3 .700
Akron (Cleveland) 6 3 .667 2
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 5 3 .625
Harrisburg (Washington) 1 8 .111 7

___

Wednesday’s Games

Erie 4, Akron 0

Richmond 4, Harrisburg 1

New Hampshire 7, Somerset 2

Bowie 9, Reading 0

Altoona 7, Binghamton 2

Portland 14, Hartford 3

Thursday’s Games

Erie 6, Akron 4

Richmond 2, Harrisburg 0

Somerset 6, New Hampshire 1

Bowie 9, Reading 3

Portland 6, Hartford 5

Altoona 9, Binghamton 6, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

Erie 6, Akron 4

Somerset at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Somerset at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Richmond at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.

Altoona at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Somerset at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Reading at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Time for federal employees to return to the office, congressman says

GAO envisions greater ROI from audits through new cloud infrastructure

How CISA limited the impact of the SolarWinds attack

Army and minorities less likely to get vaccinated, new military study says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up