Cory Burke scores early, Union beat Red Bulls 1-0

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Cory Burke scored in the ninth minute and the Philadelphia Union beat the New York Red…

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Cory Burke scored in the ninth minute and the Philadelphia Union beat the New York Red Bulls 1-0 on Saturday night.

Burke outran defender Kyle Duncan to Jamiro Monteiro’s pass and slipped a left-footed shot past the goalkeeper and into the right corner to help the Union improve to 2-2-2.

New York’s Dru Yearwood was sent off for violent conduct in the 91st minute. The Red Bulls fell to 2-3-0.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.