Cory Burke scores early, Union beat Red Bulls 1-0

The Associated Press

May 15, 2021, 9:46 PM

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Cory Burke scored in the ninth minute and the Philadelphia Union beat the New York Red Bulls 1-0 on Saturday night.

Burke outran defender Kyle Duncan to Jamiro Monteiro’s pass and slipped a left-footed shot past the goalkeeper and into the right corner to help the Union improve to 2-2-2.

New York’s Dru Yearwood was sent off for violent conduct in the 91st minute. The Red Bulls fell to 2-3-0.

