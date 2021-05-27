MEMORIAL DAY: Events across DC set to honor veterans | What's safe to do this weekend? | What's open, what's closed | WTOP beach guide
Home » Sports » Bayern signs defender Omar…

Bayern signs defender Omar Richards from 2nd-tier Reading

The Associated Press

May 27, 2021, 5:33 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich has signed defender Omar Richards on a free transfer from second-division English club Reading.

The 23-year-old Englishman signed a four-year deal with the German champions, the team said Thursday.

“Omar is a technically gifted player on the left side of defense,” Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić said. “He finds good solutions going forward, he’s very alert, and we trust him to play a good role in our team.”

Richards, who provides support for left back Alphonso Davies, called it “a dream has come true.” He will wear the No. 3 shirt.

Richards is Bayern’s second signing for the new season after French defender Dayot Upamecano from league rival Leipzig.

It also has a new coach in Julian Nagelsmann. He switched from Leipzig to take over from Hansi Flick, who will become the Germany coach after the European Championship.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

USPS sends first RIF notices to non-union employees, seeks to raise mail prices above inflation

Pentagon to continue court fight over JEDI Cloud contract

DoD budget largely flat, cuts legacy systems for modernization

Agencies getting on board with TMF as expedited review deadline nears

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up