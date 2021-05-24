All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Boston 29 19 .604 _ Tampa Bay 29 19 .604 _…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 29 19 .604 _ Tampa Bay 29 19 .604 _ New York 28 19 .596 ½ Toronto 23 22 .511 4½ Baltimore 17 29 .370 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 26 19 .578 _ Cleveland 24 20 .545 1½ Kansas City 22 23 .489 4 Detroit 18 28 .391 8½ Minnesota 17 29 .370 9½

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 28 20 .583 _ Houston 26 21 .553 1½ Texas 22 27 .449 6½ Seattle 21 26 .447 6½ Los Angeles 20 27 .426 7½

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 21 19 .525 _ Atlanta 23 24 .489 1½ Philadelphia 23 24 .489 1½ Miami 22 24 .478 2 Washington 20 23 .465 2½

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 26 20 .565 _ Chicago 24 22 .522 2 Milwaukee 23 23 .500 3 Cincinnati 20 25 .444 5½ Pittsburgh 18 28 .391 8

West Division

W L Pct GB San Diego 30 17 .638 _ Los Angeles 29 18 .617 1 San Francisco 28 19 .596 2 Colorado 18 29 .383 12 Arizona 18 30 .375 12½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4

Washington 6, Baltimore 5

Philadelphia 6, Boston 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Minnesota 8, Cleveland 5, 10 innings

Kansas City 3, Detroit 2

Texas 3, Houston 2, 10 innings

San Diego 9, Seattle 2

L.A. Angels 6, Oakland 5

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto (Matz 5-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 4-2), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 2-2) at Boston (Richards 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 6-1) at Detroit (Skubal 1-6), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 3-4) at Tampa Bay (Hill 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 0-4) at Minnesota (Berríos 4-2), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-3) at Houston (Greinke 4-1), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Kim 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-3), 9:38 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 0-2) at Oakland (Irvin 3-5), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 7:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 1

Atlanta 7, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 6, Baltimore 5

Philadelphia 6, Boston 2

Milwaukee 9, Cincinnati 4

Colorado 4, Arizona 3

San Diego 9, Seattle 2

L.A. Dodgers 11, San Francisco 5

Chicago Cubs 2, St. Louis 1, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 4-4) at Pittsburgh (Cahill 1-5), 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-0) at Miami (Alcantara 2-3), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-2) at Washington (Scherzer 4-2), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 2-2) at Boston (Richards 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (González 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 4-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 2-3), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-3) at Houston (Greinke 4-1), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Kim 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 4-0) at Arizona (Martin 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

