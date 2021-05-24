MEMORIAL DAY: Arlington National Cemetery eases restrictions | Lifeguards ready in OC | 'Safe Sun Week' | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

May 24, 2021, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 29 19 .604 _
Tampa Bay 29 19 .604 _
New York 28 19 .596 ½
Toronto 23 22 .511
Baltimore 17 29 .370 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 26 19 .578 _
Cleveland 24 20 .545
Kansas City 22 23 .489 4
Detroit 18 28 .391
Minnesota 17 29 .370

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 28 20 .583 _
Houston 26 21 .553
Texas 22 27 .449
Seattle 21 26 .447
Los Angeles 20 27 .426

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 21 19 .525 _
Atlanta 23 24 .489
Philadelphia 23 24 .489
Miami 22 24 .478 2
Washington 20 23 .465

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 26 20 .565 _
Chicago 24 22 .522 2
Milwaukee 23 23 .500 3
Cincinnati 20 25 .444
Pittsburgh 18 28 .391 8

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Diego 30 17 .638 _
Los Angeles 29 18 .617 1
San Francisco 28 19 .596 2
Colorado 18 29 .383 12
Arizona 18 30 .375 12½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4

Washington 6, Baltimore 5

Philadelphia 6, Boston 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Minnesota 8, Cleveland 5, 10 innings

Kansas City 3, Detroit 2

Texas 3, Houston 2, 10 innings

San Diego 9, Seattle 2

L.A. Angels 6, Oakland 5

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto (Matz 5-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 4-2), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 2-2) at Boston (Richards 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 6-1) at Detroit (Skubal 1-6), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 3-4) at Tampa Bay (Hill 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 0-4) at Minnesota (Berríos 4-2), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-3) at Houston (Greinke 4-1), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Kim 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-3), 9:38 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 0-2) at Oakland (Irvin 3-5), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 7:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 1

Atlanta 7, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 6, Baltimore 5

Philadelphia 6, Boston 2

Milwaukee 9, Cincinnati 4

Colorado 4, Arizona 3

San Diego 9, Seattle 2

L.A. Dodgers 11, San Francisco 5

Chicago Cubs 2, St. Louis 1, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 4-4) at Pittsburgh (Cahill 1-5), 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-0) at Miami (Alcantara 2-3), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-2) at Washington (Scherzer 4-2), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 2-2) at Boston (Richards 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (González 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 4-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 2-3), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-3) at Houston (Greinke 4-1), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Kim 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 4-0) at Arizona (Martin 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

‘Diplomacy is a dangerous occupation.’ State Department adds 71 names to memorial wall

IRS plans 'significant hiring' to stay ahead of 52K employees expected to leave in coming years

With a backlog of 500,000 records requests, NARA asks DoD for help

Army Futures Command preparing to evolve human, technological dynamics for hybrid workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up