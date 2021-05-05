All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 58 31 .652 _ Tampa Bay 53 39 .576…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 58 31 .652 _ Tampa Bay 53 39 .576 6½ Boston 50 41 .549 9 Toronto 34 58 .370 25½ Baltimore 27 63 .300 31½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 57 33 .633 _ Cleveland 50 39 .562 6½ Chicago 42 45 .483 13½ Kansas City 31 61 .337 27 Detroit 28 58 .326 27

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 57 35 .620 _ Oakland 51 41 .554 6 Texas 50 42 .543 7 Los Angeles 46 46 .500 11 Seattle 39 56 .411 19½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 55 37 .598 _ Washington 48 42 .533 6 Philadelphia 47 44 .516 7½ New York 40 51 .440 14½ Miami 34 55 .382 19½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 48 43 .527 _ Milwaukee 47 45 .511 1½ St. Louis 44 45 .494 3 Pittsburgh 44 46 .489 3½ Cincinnati 41 47 .466 5½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 60 33 .645 _ Arizona 47 45 .511 12½ Colorado 45 45 .500 13½ San Diego 45 46 .495 14 San Francisco 42 48 .467 16½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 7, N.Y. Yankees 3

Cleveland 5, Seattle 4

Kansas City 15, Detroit 3

Baltimore 3, Tampa Bay 0

Pittsburgh 6, Oakland 4

Houston 14, L.A. Angels 2

Boston 15, Chicago White Sox 2

Texas 8, Toronto 5

Sunday’s Games

Seattle 10, Cleveland 0

Detroit 5, Kansas City 2, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 5, Oakland 3, 13 innings

Boston 9, Chicago White Sox 2

Texas 10, Toronto 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Minnesota 1, 8 innings

Houston 10, L.A. Angels 4

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 9, Cleveland 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 3

Baltimore 4, Boston 1

Minnesota 8, Toronto 0

Tampa Bay 12, Arizona 1

Houston 6, Kansas City 4

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 0

Minnesota 3, Toronto 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 4

Pittsburgh 5, Texas 4

L.A. Angels 5, Detroit 2

Boston 8, Baltimore 5

Tampa Bay 6, Arizona 3

Kansas City 12, Houston 2

Oakland 2, Cincinnati 0

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 5

Atlanta 9, Miami 2

Cincinnati 9, San Francisco 2

Pittsburgh 6, Oakland 4

Washington 10, Philadelphia 8

Arizona 9, Colorado 2

Milwaukee 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 18 innings

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 6

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 3, Miami 1, 10 innings

Milwaukee 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Philadelphia 7, Washington 1

Pittsburgh 5, Oakland 3, 13 innings

Colorado 8, Arizona 7

San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 5

San Diego 8, L.A. Dodgers 5

Chicago Cubs 13, St. Louis 5

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 12, San Francisco 4

Tampa Bay 12, Arizona 1

St. Louis 6, Philadelphia 0

Milwaukee 5, Washington 3

Miami 6, Chicago Cubs 5

San Diego 4, N.Y. Mets 0

L.A. Dodgers 5, Atlanta 3

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 5, Texas 4

Tampa Bay 6, Arizona 3

Milwaukee 6, Washington 0

Philadelphia 11, St. Louis 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Miami 2

San Francisco 14, Colorado 4

Oakland 2, Cincinnati 0

L.A. Dodgers 9, Atlanta 0

N.Y. Mets 7, San Diego 6

