AUTO RACING: Tripleheader at Darlington next up for NASCAR

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Goodyear 400

Site: Darlington, South Carolina.

Schedule: Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m. (FS1)

Track: Darlington Raceway

Last year: Kevin Harvick won the first of two races in early May after starting sixth.

Last race: Kyle Busch took the lead on a restart with two laps to go and won on his 36th birthday at Kansas, becoming the 10th different winner in 11 races this year.

Fast facts: Denny Hamlin continues to lead the point standings by 87 over Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. despite a second straight finish outside the top 10. William Byron is third, now with a series-best nine top-10 finishes, followed by the Team Penske trio of Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney and Brad Keselowski. … Hamlin’s 774 laps led are more than twice the next best, 360 by Truex. … Hamlin also shares the series lead for lead lap finishes with reigning series champion Chase Elliott. Both have 10 through 11 races.

Next race: May 16, Dover, Delaware.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Steakhouse Elite 200

Site: Darlington, South Carolina.

Schedule: Saturday, race, 1 p.m. (FS1)

Track: Darlington Raceway.

Race distance: 147 laps, 200 miles.

Last year: Chase Briscoe won after starting 11th.

Last race: Jeb Burton moved to the lead after a seven-car pileup and stayed there for a rain-shortened win at Talladega, his first in the series.

Fast facts: Burton became the seventh different winner in eight races this season. Only Austin Cindric, the defending series champion, has won twice. … Burton’s victory came in his 51st start in the series. … Cindric finished second and leads Daniel Hemric by 59 points in the standings with Harrison Burton, Jeb’s cousin, third, 92 back. Jeb is fourth, 97 back, and Justin Haley is 98 off the pace. … Five race winners are outside the top five in points.

Next race: May 15, Dover, Delaware.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

LiftKits4Less.com 200

Site: Darlington, South Carolina.

Schedule: Friday, race, 7:30 p.m. (FS1)

Track: Darlington Raceway.

Race distance: 147 laps, 200 miles.

Last year: Ben Rhodes won after starting fifth in September.

Last race: Kyle Busch won both stages, led the most laps and earned his series-record 61st victory, the fifth in a row for KBM in the series.

Fast facts: Busch became the third two-time winner through seven races, joining Rhodes and KBM driver John Hunter Nemechek. … Nemecheck leads Rhodes by 33 points in the standings, followed by Austin Hill, who is 78 back. … Three of the seven winners this season — Busch twice and Martin Truex Jr. — are not eligible in the points race. … Busch has finished first or second in all four of his starts in the series. … Ron Hornaday’s 51 victories in the series are second most for a career.

Next race: May 22, Austin, Texas.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Spanish Grand Prix

Site: Barcelona, Spain.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 5:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 6 a.m. and qualifying, 9 a.m.; Sunday, race, 9 a.m. (ESPN)

Track: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Race distance: 66 laps, 191.687 miles.

Last year: Lewis Hamilton won after starting on the pole.

Last race: Hamilton passed Max Verstappen and Mercedes teammate Valterri Bottas to earn his series-record 97th career victory in Portugal.

Fast facts: Hamilton (two wins) and Verstappen (one win) have finished first or second in all three races this season. … Hamilton’s lead in the point standings is eight (69 to 61) over Red Bull’s Verstappen through three races. Lando Norris of McLaren is third with 37 points.

Next race: May 23, Monaco, Monte Carlo.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Pato O’Ward passed Josef Newgarden with 23 laps to go at Texas and went on to his first career victory in 26 IndyCar Series starts.

Next race: May 15 on the road course at Indianapolis.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Antron Brown won in Top Fuel and Bob Tasca III won in Funny Car at the Southern Nationals in Georgia.

Next event: May 16, Concord, North Carolina.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next event: May 7-8, Rossburg, Ohio.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

