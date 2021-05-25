AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 14-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through May 25 all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
|W
|L
|Pts
|Pv
|High
|Low
|1. Connecticut (10)
|5
|0
|150
|4
|1
|4
|2. Seattle (3)
|3
|1
|142
|1
|1
|4
|3. Las Vegas (1)
|2
|2
|123
|3
|1
|5
|4. New York
|5
|1
|121
|9
|2
|6
|5. Chicago
|2
|1
|110
|2
|3
|6
|6. Phoenix
|2
|2
|91
|5
|4
|7
|7. Dallas
|1
|2
|76
|8
|5
|9
|8. Washington
|1
|3
|64
|7
|7
|11
|9. Minnesota
|0
|3
|52
|6
|8
|12
|10. Atlanta
|1
|2
|35
|11
|9
|12
|11. Los Angeles
|0
|2
|29
|10
|10
|12
|12. Indiana
|1
|4
|21
|12
|10
|12
