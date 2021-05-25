MEMORIAL DAY: Most COVID-19 restrictions in DC region now gone | Memorial Day travel underway | Arlington National Cemetery ready for weekend | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press

May 25, 2021, 4:07 PM

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 14-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through May 25 all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low
1. Connecticut (10) 5 0 150 4 1 4
2. Seattle (3) 3 1 142 1 1 4
3. Las Vegas (1) 2 2 123 3 1 5
4. New York 5 1 121 9 2 6
5. Chicago 2 1 110 2 3 6
6. Phoenix 2 2 91 5 4 7
7. Dallas 1 2 76 8 5 9
8. Washington 1 3 64 7 7 11
9. Minnesota 0 3 52 6 8 12
10. Atlanta 1 2 35 11 9 12
11. Los Angeles 0 2 29 10 10 12
12. Indiana 1 4 21 12 10 12

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

