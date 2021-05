1 3-16 Miles Dirt. Purse $1,000,000, 3-Year-Olds

Horse Wgt PP Strt 1/4 1/2 3/4 Strch Fin Jockey Odds Rombauer 126 6 7 6-hd 6-½ 4-½ 2-hd 1-3½…

Horse Wgt PP Strt 1/4 1/2 3/4 Strch Fin Jockey Odds Rombauer 126 6 7 6-hd 6-½ 4-½ 2-hd 1-3½ F. Prat 11.80 Midnight Bourbon 126 5 1 2-2 2-1 2-2 1-1½ 2-2 I. Ortiz Jr. 3.10 Medina Spirit 126 3 2 1-½ 1-½ 1-½ 3-7 3-4 J. Velazquez 2.40 Keepmeinmind 126 2 10 9-1 9-2 9-2½ 4-1 4-2¾ D. Cohen 14.50 Crowded Trade 126 4 3 4-½ 4-2 6-½ 5-2 5-4¾ J. Castellano 8.50 Unbridled Honor 126 8 9 10 10 10 7-4 6-½ L. Saez 13.70 France Go de Ina 126 7 5 3-hd 3-½ 3-½ 6-4 7-6 J. Rosario 24.60 Risk Taking 126 9 6 8-4 8-2½ 7-4 8-3 8-10¾ J. Ortiz 14.30 Concert Tour 126 10 4 5-1½ 5-hd 5-2 9-3 9-2½ M. Smith 3.70 Ram 126 1 8 7-hd 7-1½ 8-1 10 10 R. Santana Jr. 15.90

Time 23.77 46.930 1:10.970 1:34.780 1:53.620. 1 (1) Rombauer 25.60 10.00 5.20 5 (5) Midnight Bourbon 4.60 3.20 6 (6) Medina Spirit 2.80

$0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (7-4-7-3/10/11-9-4) 6 Correct Paid $28,428.20.

$0.5 Pick 5 (4-7-3/10/11-9-4) 5 Correct Paid $34,423.60.

$0.5 Pick 4 (7-3/10/11-9-4) 4 Correct Paid $4,574.00.

$0.5 Pick 3 (3/10/11-9-4) 3 Correct Paid $369.20.

$1 Super High Five (4-9-6-3-8) paid $64,812.60.

$1 Trifecta (4-9-6) paid $1,205.70

$1 Daily Double (9-4) paid $150.60

$2 Daily Double (SPECIAL/PREAK 9-4) paid $154.80

$1 Exacta (4-9) paid $37.80

$1 Superfecta (4-9-6-3) paid $5,053.00;

Trainer: WinStar Farm, LLC.

Winner: Bombauer, Chestnut Filly, by Twirling Candy-Cashmere. Foaled April 1, 2018.

$0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (2/8-3/5-11-8-1-6) 6 Correct Paid $5,940.46.

$0.5 Pick 5 (3/5-11-8-1-6) 5 Correct Paid $10,631.30.

$0.5 Pick 4 (11-8-1-6) 4 Correct Paid $2,797.60.

$0.5 Pick 3 (8-1-6) 3 Correct Paid $179.80.

$1 Super High Five (6-5-3-2-4) paid $4,857.80.

$1 Trifecta (6-5-3) paid $162.70.

$1 Daily Double (1-6) paid $52.70.

Daily Double (BES/PREAKNESS 1-6) paid $137.00.

$1 Exacta (6-5) paid $49.30; $1 Superfecta (6-5-3-2) paid $1,025.50.

