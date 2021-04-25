CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Key things US needs to tackle in vaccine rollout | Why some are skipping their 2nd dose | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Wood hat trick as…

Wood hat trick as Burnley routs Wolves 4-0 in Premier League

The Associated Press

April 25, 2021, 10:53 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Chris Wood scored a first-half hat trick and set up the other goal for Burnley to rout Wolverhampton 4-0 in the Premier League on Sunday.

The New Zealand international opened the scoring at Molineux in the 15th minute with a low shot inside the far post from a difficult angle, six minutes before he made it 2-0 with a close-range finish.

Wood capitalized on poor defending to head in his third goal a minute before halftime.

Wood set up Ashley Westwood to complete the rout with five minutes of normal time remaining.

Burnley climbed further away from the relegation zone to 14th, five points behind 12th-place Wolves.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Navy rethinking plan to cut medical military billets

Warner says Senate committee working on bill to require mandatory reporting for cyber threats

Biden pushes bigger budget for IRS to collect $700B in taxes owed

White House releases statement marking this year's Public Service Recognition Week

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up