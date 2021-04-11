Toronto faces Montreal on 6-game win streak

Toronto Maple Leafs (28-10-3, first in the North Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (17-12-9, fourth in the North Division) Montreal; Monday,…

Toronto Maple Leafs (28-10-3, first in the North Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (17-12-9, fourth in the North Division)

Montreal; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto aims to keep its six-game win streak alive when the Maple Leafs take on Montreal.

The Canadiens are 17-12-9 against the rest of their division. Montreal leads the league with eight shorthanded goals, led by Tyler Toffoli with two.

The Maple Leafs are 28-10-3 against the rest of their division. Toronto ranks second in the Nhl recording 9.4 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 6.1 assists.

In their last meeting on April 7, Toronto won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toffoli leads the Canadiens with 30 points, scoring 19 goals and registering 11 assists. Tomas Tatar has six assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Auston Matthews has 52 total points while scoring 31 goals and totaling 21 assists for the Maple Leafs. Zach Hyman has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 4-4-2, averaging 2.7 goals, five assists, 3.1 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .881 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 9-0-1, averaging 3.3 goals, six assists, 1.9 penalties and four penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Ben Chiarot: out (hand).

Maple Leafs: Rasmus Sandin: out (foot), William Nylander: day to day (health protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.