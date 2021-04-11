CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Loudoun Co. vaccine clinic closed Sat., possibly Sun. | Expert dismisses vaccine passport worries | Va. vaccine update | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Toronto faces Montreal on…

Toronto faces Montreal on 6-game win streak

The Associated Press

April 11, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Toronto Maple Leafs (28-10-3, first in the North Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (17-12-9, fourth in the North Division)

Montreal; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto aims to keep its six-game win streak alive when the Maple Leafs take on Montreal.

The Canadiens are 17-12-9 against the rest of their division. Montreal leads the league with eight shorthanded goals, led by Tyler Toffoli with two.

The Maple Leafs are 28-10-3 against the rest of their division. Toronto ranks second in the Nhl recording 9.4 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 6.1 assists.

In their last meeting on April 7, Toronto won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toffoli leads the Canadiens with 30 points, scoring 19 goals and registering 11 assists. Tomas Tatar has six assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Auston Matthews has 52 total points while scoring 31 goals and totaling 21 assists for the Maple Leafs. Zach Hyman has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 4-4-2, averaging 2.7 goals, five assists, 3.1 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .881 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 9-0-1, averaging 3.3 goals, six assists, 1.9 penalties and four penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Ben Chiarot: out (hand).

Maple Leafs: Rasmus Sandin: out (foot), William Nylander: day to day (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

OPM launches employee survey initiative to update job competency models

Assessment dashboard shows why federal hiring is so difficult

$715 billion defense budget takes flack from left and right

Army reimagining the way it uses, modernizes its technology and infrastructure

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up