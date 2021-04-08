CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Criticism over Md. vaccine equity | Laminate your COVID-19 vaccination card for free | Metro GM on ridership | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Thursday's Transactions

Thursday’s Transactions

The Associated Press

April 8, 2021, 3:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Activated LHP Eduardo Rodriguez from the IL.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Billy Hamilton on the 10-day IL. Purchased the contract of OF Nick Williams from Schaumburg training facility. Transferred LHP Jace Fry to the 60-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Purchased the contract of 1B Preston Palmeiro from High Point(N.C.).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Jacob Webb to alternate training site.

NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Dellin Betances on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Trevor Hildenberger from alternate training site.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned LHP Ben Braymer to alternate training site.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended Toronto Gs DeAndre Bembry and Fred Van Fleet and Los Angeles G Talen Horton-Tucker for one game without pay. Fined Toronto F OG Annuoby $30,000 and Los Angeles F/C Montrezl Harrel $20,000 for an on-court altercation.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Waived G Jerome Robinson.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Signed S Dean Marlowe to a contract.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Named Russ Callaway offensive quality control coach and Ryan Anderson and Carter Blount defensive quality control coaches.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Waived LW Drake Caggiula.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Traded D Riley Stillman, C Henrik Borgstrom and RW Brett Connolly as part of a five-player deal.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Traded D Lucas Carlsson and C Lucas Wallmark for three players, pick. Designated D Riley Stillman and RW Brett Connolly for assignment taxi squad.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED FC — Signed CB Alan Franco as designated player via transfer from Argentine Primera Division to a five-year contract and will occupy an international roster spot pending the receipt of his international transfer certificate and P-1 visa.

FC CINCINNATI —Acquired $250,000 in general allocation money, a 2022 MLS superdraft first-round selection plus future performance-based incentives from the LA Galaxy in exchange for the discovery priority for Valenciennes FC W Kevin Cabral.

INTER MIAMI CF — Named Xavier Asensi chief business officer.

LA GALAXY — Signed W Kevin Cabral to a five-year contract with a one-year option pending receipt of his P-1 visa and international transfer certificate.

National Women’s Soccer League

CHICAGO RED STARS — Named Vicky Lynch chief business officer.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed MF Chinyelu Asher, D Camryn Biegalski and F Cali Farquharson to national team replacement contracts.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

DoD will release document highlighting military needs in 5G, software and data this spring

COVID vaccine access for feds varies among agencies

EPA is the latest agency to roll back Trump's workforce policies

Biden to nominate another Missouri native to lead GSA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up