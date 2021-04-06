St. Louis faces Vegas, aims to break home slide

Vegas Golden Knights (25-10-2, second in the West Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (16-16-6, sixth in the West Division) St.…

Vegas Golden Knights (25-10-2, second in the West Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (16-16-6, sixth in the West Division)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis plays Vegas looking to stop its eight-game home slide.

The Blues are 16-16-6 in division matchups. St. Louis has given up 30 power-play goals, killing 75.4% of opponent chances.

The Golden Knights are 25-10-2 against West Division opponents. Vegas is ninth in the Nhl averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Max Pacioretty with 18.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Perron has 37 total points for the Blues, 13 goals and 24 assists. Ryan O’Reilly has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Mark Stone has 41 total points while scoring 12 goals and totaling 29 assists for the Golden Knights. William Karlsson has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 2-7-1, averaging 1.5 goals, 2.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Carl Gunnarsson: out for season (lower body), Oskar Sundqvist: out for season (knee).

Golden Knights: Ryan Reaves: day to day (lower body), Zach Whitecloud: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.