CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Vaccine availability to open up in Northern Va. | DC opening walk-up vaccine sites for seniors | J&J vaccine in limbo | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 14, 2021, 8:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Major League Baseball
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y. METS -225 Philadelphia +190
at ATLANTA -181 Miami +158
San Diego -181 at PITTSBURGH -181
at WASHINGTON -165 Arizona +148
at Los Angeles -330 Colorado +265
American League
at BALTIMORE -110 Seattle -104
at MINNESOTA -158 Boston +141
at CHICAGO -132 Cleveland +117
at TAMPA BAY -176 Texas +154
at OAKLAND -164 Detroit +138
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Boston 6 (212) at LA LAKERS
National Hockey League
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -335 Buffalo +270
at TAMPA BAY -158 Florida +134
at CAROLINA -180 Nashville +152
at NY RANGERS -230 New Jersey +190
at BOSTON -122 NY Islanders +104
at PITTSBURGH -176 Philadelphia +148
at TORONTO -176 Winnipeg +148
Chicago -168 at DETROIT +142
at DALLAS -196 Columbus +164

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Tough decisions lie ahead for VA, as EHR usability problems persist

DoD is still unbalanced on readiness, but is it trying to do too much?

From 'cloud-intolerant' to cloud native, Navy networks are undergoing a transformation

Step increases are 'nearly automatic' for most federal employees, MSPB says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up