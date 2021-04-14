Major League Baseball Thursday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y. METS -225 Philadelphia +190 at ATLANTA -181 Miami…

Major League Baseball Thursday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y. METS -225 Philadelphia +190 at ATLANTA -181 Miami +158 San Diego -181 at PITTSBURGH -181 at WASHINGTON -165 Arizona +148 at Los Angeles -330 Colorado +265 American League at BALTIMORE -110 Seattle -104 at MINNESOTA -158 Boston +141 at CHICAGO -132 Cleveland +117 at TAMPA BAY -176 Texas +154 at OAKLAND -164 Detroit +138 NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Boston 6 (212) at LA LAKERS National Hockey League Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON -335 Buffalo +270 at TAMPA BAY -158 Florida +134 at CAROLINA -180 Nashville +152 at NY RANGERS -230 New Jersey +190 at BOSTON -122 NY Islanders +104 at PITTSBURGH -176 Philadelphia +148 at TORONTO -176 Winnipeg +148 Chicago -168 at DETROIT +142 at DALLAS -196 Columbus +164

