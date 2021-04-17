CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Help for MoCo renters hurt by COVID-19 | Pandemic prevention center to open | Student survey on pandemic stress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Sporting KC scores two…

Sporting KC scores two quick goals, beats Red Bulls 2-1

The Associated Press

April 17, 2021, 10:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Gadi Kinda and Daniel Salloi each scored second-half goals, and Sporting Kansas City beat the New York Red Bulls 2-1 on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.

Kinda scored off a penalty kick in the 59th minute. Salloi fired his right-footed shot from close range to the center of the goal a minute later.

The Red Bulls’ Caden Clark, a 17-year-old on the radar of European clubs, scored from the center of the 18-yard box to the top right corner of the net in the 48th minute. Clark appeared in eight matches and scored three goals last season for the Red Bulls.

Sporting have come away with points on five of their last seven visits to Red Bull Arena since 2012, winning four. The teams did not meet during the 2020 season. Their last meeting was on April 14, 2019, a 2-2 draw at Children’s Mercy Park.

Sporting has 15 season-opening wins dating to the inaugural 1996 MLS campaign, the most in the league. Sporting also has a league-leading 10 wins in road openers. Yet the Red Bulls are still a league-best 16-5-5 in season-openers at home.

It was Gerhard Struber’s regular season coaching debut with the Red Bulls. Struber coached the Red Bulls during last season’s playoffs after being hired in October to replace Chris Armas.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

From 'cloud-intolerant' to cloud native, Navy networks are undergoing a transformation

SBA executives ‘beyond doubt’ that teleworking employees are more productive

‘What caused this?’ State Department reinvigorates task force on mystery illness

State Department cyber diplomacy bill seeks to fill ‘missing piece’ in interagency defense

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up