SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

April 14, 2021, 10:06 AM

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 31 24 4 2 1 51 97 59
Knoxville 36 21 11 3 1 46 108 85
Huntsville 30 15 14 1 0 31 87 93
Pensacola 30 12 14 2 2 28 84 88
Birmingham 31 7 18 6 0 20 67 118

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Macon 2, Knoxville 1

Wednesday’s Games

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Huntsville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

