PGA Tour Zurich Classic of New Orleans Scores

The Associated Press

April 25, 2021, 7:29 PM

Sunday
At TPC Louisiana
Avondale, La.
Purse: $7.4 million
Yardage: 7,425 Par: 72
Final Round
x-won on the first playoff hole
x-Leishman/Smith (400), $1,069,300 each 63-72-63-70—268
Oosthuizen/Schwartzel (163), $436,600 63-71-63-71—268
Uihlein/Werenski (105), $285,825 65-69-68-67—269
Burns/Horschel (78), $209,667 63-73-65-69—270
Bradley/Steele (78), $209,667 63-73-64-70—270
Mitchell/Snedeker (78), $209,667 66-71-64-69—270
Palmer/Rahm (59), $149,850 65-71-65-70—271
Hatton/Willett (50), $116,550 65-73-65-69—272
Scheffler/Watson (50), $116,550 64-69-66-73—272
Lewis/Pieters (50/0), $116,550 67-70-63-72—272
Hoffman/Watney (34), $62,943 64-74-65-70—273
Duncan/Schenk (34), $62,943 64-73-63-73—273
Garnett/Stallings (34), $62,943 62-75-64-72—273
Cantlay/Schauffele (34), $62,943 64-74-68-67—273
Rose/Stenson (34), $62,943 65-68-70-70—273
Ghim/Suh (34/0), $62,943 65-73-63-72—273
Gooch/Homa (20), $37,463 66-71-67-70—274
Redman/Ryder (20), $37,463 66-71-66-71—274
Champ/Finau (20), $37,463 63-68-67-76—274
Clark/van Rooyen (20), $37,463 64-74-63-73—274
Kokrak/Perez (14), $28,120 65-70-66-74—275
Noren/Norlander (14), $28,120 67-70-64-74—275
McDowell/Wallace (10), $22,274 66-70-68-72—276
Lee/Stanley (10), $22,274 63-74-64-75—276
Murray/Oppenheim (8), $18,463 66-70-67-74—277
Hovland/Ventura (8), $18,463 62-69-68-78—277
Kirk/Todd (7), $17,316 66-70-69-73—278
Hagy/Kim (6), $16,946 67-71-66-75—279
Straka/Teater (5), $16,502 68-70-65-78—281
Gligic/Whaley (5), $16,502 67-71-68-75—281
Baker/Malnati (5), $16,058 65-73-68-76—282
Hearn/Sucher (4), $15,762 67-71-68-77—283
Chalmers/Percy (4), $15,466 66-70-69-82—287

