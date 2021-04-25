PGA Tour Zurich Classic of New Orleans Scores

|Sunday
|At TPC Louisiana
|Avondale, La.
|Purse: $7.4 million
|Yardage: 7,425 Par: 72
|Final Round
|x-won on the first playoff hole
|x-Leishman/Smith (400), $1,069,300 each
|63-72-63-70—268
|Oosthuizen/Schwartzel (163), $436,600
|63-71-63-71—268
|Uihlein/Werenski (105), $285,825
|65-69-68-67—269
|Burns/Horschel (78), $209,667
|63-73-65-69—270
|Bradley/Steele (78), $209,667
|63-73-64-70—270
|Mitchell/Snedeker (78), $209,667
|66-71-64-69—270
|Palmer/Rahm (59), $149,850
|65-71-65-70—271
|Hatton/Willett (50), $116,550
|65-73-65-69—272
|Scheffler/Watson (50), $116,550
|64-69-66-73—272
|Lewis/Pieters (50/0), $116,550
|67-70-63-72—272
|Hoffman/Watney (34), $62,943
|64-74-65-70—273
|Duncan/Schenk (34), $62,943
|64-73-63-73—273
|Garnett/Stallings (34), $62,943
|62-75-64-72—273
|Cantlay/Schauffele (34), $62,943
|64-74-68-67—273
|Rose/Stenson (34), $62,943
|65-68-70-70—273
|Ghim/Suh (34/0), $62,943
|65-73-63-72—273
|Gooch/Homa (20), $37,463
|66-71-67-70—274
|Redman/Ryder (20), $37,463
|66-71-66-71—274
|Champ/Finau (20), $37,463
|63-68-67-76—274
|Clark/van Rooyen (20), $37,463
|64-74-63-73—274
|Kokrak/Perez (14), $28,120
|65-70-66-74—275
|Noren/Norlander (14), $28,120
|67-70-64-74—275
|McDowell/Wallace (10), $22,274
|66-70-68-72—276
|Lee/Stanley (10), $22,274
|63-74-64-75—276
|Murray/Oppenheim (8), $18,463
|66-70-67-74—277
|Hovland/Ventura (8), $18,463
|62-69-68-78—277
|Kirk/Todd (7), $17,316
|66-70-69-73—278
|Hagy/Kim (6), $16,946
|67-71-66-75—279
|Straka/Teater (5), $16,502
|68-70-65-78—281
|Gligic/Whaley (5), $16,502
|67-71-68-75—281
|Baker/Malnati (5), $16,058
|65-73-68-76—282
|Hearn/Sucher (4), $15,762
|67-71-68-77—283
|Chalmers/Percy (4), $15,466
|66-70-69-82—287
