NWSL Challenge Cup Glance

All Times Eastern EAST GP W D L GF GA Pts North Carolina 1 1 0 0 3 2 3…

All Times Eastern EAST GP W D L GF GA Pts North Carolina 1 1 0 0 3 2 3 Washington 2 1 0 1 3 3 1 Gotham FC 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Orlando 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 Louisville 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 WEST GP W D L GF GA Pts Portland 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 Houston 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Chicago 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 OL Reign 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kansas City 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 Friday, April 9

Houston Dash 0, Chicago Red Stars 0

Portland Thorns FC 2, Kansas City 1

Saturday, April 10

North Carolina Courage 3, Washington Spirit 2

Racing Louisville FC 2, Orlando Pride 2

Wednesday, April 14

Gotham FC 1, Orlando Pride 0

Thursday, April 15

Washington Spirit 1, Racing Louisville FC 0

Portland Thorns FC at Chicago Red Stars, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 16

Houston Dash at OL Reign, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, April 20

North Carolina Courage at Gotham FC, 6 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Red Stars, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 21

Washington Spirit at Orlando Pride, 7 p.m.

OL Reign at Portland Thorns FC, 10 p.m.

Monday, April 26

North Carolina Courage at Racing Louisville FC, 6 p.m.

Houston Dash at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, April 27

Gotham FC at Washington Spirit, 7 p.m.

Chicago Red Stars at OL Reign, 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 1

Orlando Pride at North Carolina Courage, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 2

Racing Louisville FC at Gotham FC, 12:30 p.m.

Portland Thorns FC at Houston Dash, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, May 3

OL Reign at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.