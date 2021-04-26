NWSL Challenge Cup Glance

All Times Eastern EAST GP W D L GF GA Pts NJ/NY Gotham FC 2 2 0 0 5 3…

All Times Eastern EAST GP W D L GF GA Pts NJ/NY Gotham FC 2 2 0 0 5 3 6 North Carolina 3 3 0 1 9 8 6 Orlando 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 Washington 3 1 0 2 3 4 3 Louisville 3 0 1 2 4 6 1 WEST GP W D L GF GA Pts Portland 3 3 0 0 5 1 9 Houston 3 1 2 0 3 1 5 Chicago 3 0 2 1 1 2 2 OL Reign 2 0 1 1 0 2 1 Kansas City 3 0 1 2 3 6 1 Friday, April 9

Houston 0, Chicago 0

Portland 2, Kansas City 1

Saturday, April 10

North Carolina 3, Washington 2

Louisville 2, Orlando 2

Wednesday, April 14

Gotham FC 1, Orlando 0

Thursday, April 15

Washington 1, Louisville 0

Portland 1, Chicago 0

Friday, April 16

Houston 0, OL Reign 0

Tuesday, April 20

Gotham FC 4, North Carolina 3

Wednesday, April 21

Kansas City 1 Chicago 1

Orlando 1, Washington 0

Portland 2, OL Reign 0

Monday, April 26

North Carolina 3, Louisville 2

Houston 3, Kansas City 1

Tuesday, April 27

Gotham FC at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at OL Reign, 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 1

Orlando at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 2

Louisville at Gotham FC, 12:30 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, May 3

OL Reign at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

