CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Updated DC-region mask guidance | Va. counties offer vaccine self-scheduling | DC outdoor pools to reopen | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Nani scores on a…

Nani scores on a backheel in 79th, Orlando ties Sporting KC

The Associated Press

April 23, 2021, 10:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Nani scored on a backheel shot in the 79th minute to help Orlando City tie Sporting Kansas City 1-1 on Friday night.

Chris Mueller’s close-range shot was denied by goalkeeper John Pulskamp but it fell to Nani, who netted Orlando’s first goal of the season with his back to the net. Nani was initially ruled in an offside position, but it was overturned after a video review.

Goalkeeper Pedro Gallese made four saves for Orlando (0-0-2), while Pulskamp denied three shots in his second career start for Kansas City (1-0-1).

Sporting KC forward Gianluca Busio scored in the final minute before halftime for his sixth career MLS goal. Dániel Sallói capitalized on a defensive mistake deep in Orlando territory, and found an open Busio at the penalty spot for a calm finish.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

New court ruling puts future of DoD's multibillion dollar JEDI Cloud contract in serious doubt

Navy rethinking plan to cut medical military billets

Senators growing frustrated with SSA's closed offices, pandemic workarounds

Here's how federal employees can use the new emergency paid leave program

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up